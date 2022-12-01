Updates: Diggs, Gallup Go Virtual; Barr Improving

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
Dec. 1 Updates
11:12 a.m. — The "trajectory" for Anthony Barr went from being aimed due north and toward a possible return against the Vikings, his former team, to a reaggravation of his existing hamstring issue that instead relegated him to the inactives list that week; and again four days later against the Giants on Thanksgiving.
The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was back at practice on Wednesday though, a limited participant working his way back onto the field with the goal of suiting up this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.
When asked about Barr's potential of achieving that mission, head coach Mike McCarthy said Barr "looks good" for a shot at rejoining the mix this coming weekend, but the team will continue to monitor the linebacker's progress.
In the absence of Barr, it's been rookie fifth-round pick Damone Clark seeing a surge in reps following his return from neck surgery.
11:07 a.m. — The Cowboys have nearly put the kibosh on the illness bug that's run rampant at team headquarters over the month of November, but not completely, as both Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup open the month of December battling the bug.
Neither practiced on Wednesday due to it, and they won't be on the field for Thursday's practice either. Both Diggs and Gallup are operating virtually at the moment, per McCarthy, to keep them up to speed on game preparation for the Colts.
Gallup has come on strong as of late as he continues to ramp up following his return from injury, reeling in several critical receptions that helped consistently move the chains for Dak Prescott in the Thanksgiving victory over the Giants.
Diggs continues to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league, arguably the best, and the Cowboys are allowing him physical rest with the hopes of avoiding being without him on Sunday.
Nov. 30 Updates
2:59 p.m. — It's no secret there's a bug going around the Dallas Cowboys headquarters over the past several weeks, and it severely impacted their practice participation and, at times, their game day roster; and even the mini-bye week hasn't completely eliminated it.
Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup both missed practice on Wednesday with illness, though they are the only two who did — a drastic reduction in how many battled the virus as recently as two two weeks ago.
As it stands, Diggs and Gallup are expected to have plenty of time to rest and recover in time to face the Colts on Sunday, and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) has a chance at joining them for what would be his first game snaps since Week 8 after reaggravating his injury recently.
Barr was limited on Wednesday, as was DeMarcus Lawrence and Jayron Kearse, with Kearse stating he'd continue fighting through what ails him (shoulder) to try and remain available for the Cowboys during the most critical stretch of their regular season.
11:18 a.m. — On a defense that has Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence, getting overlooked is expected.
But if Dorance Armstrong is getting overshadowed by fans and media, that's not the case for his head coach. Mike McCarthy praised not only Armstrong, who is second on the team with eight sacks, but the Cowboys' scouting and coaching staff for developing him from a fourth-round pick in 2018.
"You talk about draft-and-develop. You want to see a player grow each and every year and he's done that," McCarthy said. "He's been a very consistent player. Now, he's playing pretty much in a starting role capacity. He's so consistent. Has a great motor, his ability to make plays ... he's as good of a defensive player as we have on our roster."
And it's not just making plays on defense, Armstrong also has a blocked punt and blocked field goal this year on special teams.
9:58 a.m. — It's been a long time coming, but the Dallas Cowboys have officially designated wide receiver James Washington to return from injured reserve, a move that will open a 21-day window wherein he'll be allowed to participate in full team practice, effective Wednesday.
Washington will not yet count against the 53-man roster tally however (meaning it's not a corresponding move to the decision to waive Tarell Basham a day prior), as the team gets the aforementioned 21 days to either activate him fully or to revert him back to IR. If the latter occurs, it would be season-ending.
The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in the offseason before suffering a fractured foot early in training camp, having been sidelined since. A few weeks back, Washington admitted to being 100% physically but, considering he was working to return from the first major injury of his football life, he was working through the mental aspect of the rehab process.
As the Cowboys continue "full steam ahead" in their negotiations with Odell Beckham, Jr., should they successfully land him, they do so knowing Washington is potentially ready to start contributing for quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as well.
Nov. 29 Updates
8:27 a.m. - While the majority of Jerry Jones' radio interview on 105.3 "The Fan" involved another veteran receiver, the Cowboys owner/GM said he's expecting Washington to return from a foot injury sooner than later.
Jones said Washington has a "good chance to be joining us here real soon."
Washington suffered a broken foot in the first week of camp back in July and has been on IR ever since. The Cowboys would need to start his 21-day practice window this week, meaning Washington would have three weeks before he could return to active roster.
A second-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, Washington signed a 1-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason in free agency.
Sept. 20 Updates
8:42 a.m. – It'll be a late-week decision on Dalton Schultz's availability for the coming divisional matchup against the New York Giants on Monday night.
The starting tight end exited the 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent knee injury, putting his status for Week 3 in question. On Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones gave insight into the injury.
"I don't have anything definitive there," he told 105.3FM the Fan. "We'll see how it works. This is the news. This is the plan. We'll see how he works this week.
"Just got a sprain there, but the issue is whether he goes this week or not. I don't look for this to be — my assessment of it is it's not long-term, but it will be a question of whether or not he'll be affected this week. I know that we're all trying to see if he can do that."
Sept. 19 Updates
5:11 p.m. – The Cowboys should have a much better idea on a return date for Dak Prescott this week.
When asked about the timetable for his quarterback, head coach Mike McCarthy said the team would know more in a few days.
"Let's get the stiches out first," McCarthy said, referring to a procedure that should occur this week.
Prescott underwent surgery on his right thumb earlier this week and the initial prognosis is anywhere from 4-8 weeks but the Cowboys opted not to put him on IR, which would immediately sideline him for four games.
4:29 p.m. – The Cowboys were hoping to get fifth-round pick John Ridgeway back on the practice squad this week but he was claimed by Washington.
A rookie defensive tackle from Arkansas, Ridgeway spent the first week of the season on the 53-man roster but was waived on Saturday to make space for players needed for injuries.
Ridgeway could face the Cowboys when the Commanders come to AT&T Stadium on Oct. 2.
With him going to Washington, Ridgeway is now the only player in the Cowboys' 2022 draft class not to be with the team. Damone Clark is currently on NFI (Non-Football Injury) and the rest of the class is on the active roster.
Sept. 18 Updates
8:48 p.m. – With the absence of Tarell Basham – placed on injured reserve this week with a thigh contusion - the Cowboys were looking for players like Dorance Armstrong to step up and make an impact against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he took the challenge head-on.
Armstrong, an unsung talent on the Cowboys defensive line over the past several seasons, made it his personal mission to help Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and others across the defensive line in bullying Joe Burrow and, as such, to shut down a potentially lethal Bengals offense.
In the harrowing 20-17 win at AT&T Stadium, Armstrong took Burrow down not once, but twice en route to his first-ever multi-sack game. It showed just why owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy have maintained so much confidence in the veteran pass rusher, leading to the club re-signing him this past offseason to a two-year deal.
After finishing the 2021 season with a career-high five sacks and nearly getting half of that entire year's production in just one game, the needle is pointing due north for Armstrong and a defense that has shown it can shut down some of the best arm talent in the NFL – sacking Burrow a total of six times on the afternoon.
8:40 p.m. – With no Jayron Kearse on the field against the Bengals, the veteran safety sidelined with a knee injury suffered in Week 1, the expectation was the Cowboys would deploy second-year talent Israel Mukuamu and impressive undrafted rookie Markquese Bell in sort of a two-for-one deal to replace the production of Kearse; but it was Donovan Wilson who stole the show at the position.
Wilson finished the fight with the Bengals as team leader in tackles, eight in all with six of them solo, and several of them were timely in shutting down critical third-down attempts by Burrow and the Bengals offense.
The former sixth-round pick had a breakout season for Dallas in 2020 before seeing his 2021 season mostly derailed by injury, but he showed on Sunday that he's not only completely healthy, but that he's back to being an impact player as well. This will serve the Cowboys well both now and when Kearse returns - because the more special players on the roster, the better.
Look for Wilson to be a key part of what defensive coordinator Dan Quinn looks to do against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in Week 3 as well, seeing as it's unlikely Kearse – who is progressing well but still a big question mark for that contest – may not be available to return quite yet.
8:21 p.m. – Backup linebacker Luke Gifford was used in a different role Sunday against the Bengals, lining up on offense for the first time in his career.
In need of a fullback, Gifford was inserted into a goal-line package, leading the way for Tony Pollard's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Gifford played mostly on special teams, but could have a role in the short-yardage situations, especially with Connor McGovern (ankle) out for a few games.
1:59 p.m. – It's almost time for kickoff in the coming matchup between the Cowboys and the Bengals, and that means both teams have to decide which players won't suit up in Week 2 - instead being inactive for the contest.
For the Cowboys, three of the slots were named early in the week before becoming official on Friday with Dak Prescott, Michael Gallup, Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse having all been ruled out with injury.
The team went on to add rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert to the list, marking the second time he's been inactive in as many games to start the season. Tolbert is "crushing it" in practice the last two weeks - per head coach Mike McCarthy - but is also "a step behind" others in the WR group after suffering a hamstring injury that slowed him in training camp before now being "full go" once again.
Tarell Basham was initially ruled out as well but having now been moved to IR for the signing of Cooper Rush to the active roster negates the need to list him as inactive, and it is instead linebacker Jabril Cox joining Tolbert in not suiting up for a second consecutive game as he continues to ramp up from a torn ACL suffered in 2021; and cornerback Nahshon Wright rounds out the list.
Sept. 17 Updates
12:50 p.m. – As expected, the Cowboys officially signed quarterback Cooper Rush from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, with Rush set to start in place of Dak Prescott (thumb) Sunday against the Bengals.
The Cowboys also signed kicker Brett Maher from the practice squad to the active roster. To make room for Rush and Maher, the club waived rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway and placed defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) on injured reserve. Basham was injured in the second half last Sunday against the Bucs and will now miss a minimum of four weeks.
With their two available practice squad elevations, the Cowboys elevated quarterback Will Grier and rookie center Alec Lindstrom.
Sept. 16 Updates
2:44 p.m. – The Cowboys have officially ruled wide receiver Michael Gallup out of Sunday's game against the Bengals, though Gallup continues to move closer toward a return to game action.
Gallup was again a limited participant in practice this week but progressed to seven-on-seven drills after doing only individual drills last week. He has not played in a game since tearing his ACL this past January. Thursday was his first padded practice since the injury.
"Michael's done an excellent job of hitting those (injury rehab) targets and I think we're kind of in the final stages here," head coach Mike McCarthy said.
As McCarthy said earlier in the week, quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), safety Jayron Kearse (knee), guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) also have been ruled out of Sunday's game.
Sept. 15 Updates
11:01 a.m. – The determination on when Jason Peters will make his debut for the Cowboys remains rooted in how quickly he can both reacclimate to the rigors of regular season football - having participated in no training camp reps for any club - and his acclimation to the offensive scheme and personnel in Dallas.
That said, he's continued to make progress toward said debut, and that includes having taken on more work in practice on Wednesday, per McCarthy, and there's a good chance he'll be tasked with doing a bit more on Thursday as well.
One day after the nine-time Pro Bowl lineman did some work in individual drills, expect more of that on Thursday, at minimum, but if you're wondering where Peters will play when given the green light - having already declared he's willing to be whatever the Cowboys need - you won't find that reveal coming from McCarthy just yet.
"I can't tell you that," McCarthy said with a smirk and hint of gamesmanship. "Not yet."
11 a.m. – Wide receiver Michael Gallup again had limited participation in Wednesday's practice but did take part in seven-on-seven drills, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
That's continued progress for Gallup in his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The Cowboys are in pads Thursday – another chance for him to take a step forward.
"This will be his first padded practice since last year. … If he crosses that hurdle today, then hopefully we'll do more next week," McCarthy said.
10:59 a.m. – Quiet as it's kept, James Washington is progressing well in his recovery from a fractured foot suffered in training camp. The veteran receiver made an appearance at Cowboys practice on Wednesday - doing rehab work off to the side on resistance bands - with no visible aid on his surgically-repaired foot.
"He's moving forward," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday.
He remains on injured reserve for now, unable to return until Week 5 at the earliest, and would be a welcome addition for a Cowboys receiving group that floundered out of the gate but could soon see Washington join a nearly-ready Michael Gallup on the field with Cooper Rush and eventually Dak Prescott.
10:42 a.m. – The Cowboys drafted a receiver in the third round to provide immediate help to a position of need. Yet, Jalen Tolbert was no active for Sunday's game with the Bucs, passed over by an undrafted rookie and a fifth-round pick from last year.
But head coach Mike McCarthy explained why Tolbert has if further behind the others but doesn't sound discouraged by his development.
"He's a young player that a lot has been asked of him," McCarthy said of Tolbert. "We were so impressed when he arrived. The hamstring (injury) really played a factor in this. Having him play all the positions, we treated him like we did with CeeDee (in 2020)."
But McCarthy said special teams is what is currently holding Tolbert back, stating that playing all the positions at receiver didn't allow him much time to learn the spots in the kicking game.
"He's a step behind the other guys (on special teams). That's really all it is. It's just where Jalen is. You have to recognize Dennis and Simi for what they've done. The last few weeks, he's been crushing it. I look for him to get more opportunities."
Sept. 14 Updates
4:27 p.m. – Rookie Tyler Smith has received praise for his NFL debut at left tackle against the Bucs, but the first-round draft pick wants to build on those 69 snaps heading into this Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
"They said it was good to finally get my toes in the bucket, but to constantly improve," he said. "We're never pleased. We're never satisfied. … Just keep getting better every day."
4:25 p.m. – After a productive week returning to practice on a limited basis, wide receiver Michael Gallup could progress to some group drills this week, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Gallup continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery. The Cowboys did not place him on short-term injured reserve to start the season, which means there's optimism he could return to game action sometime in the first four weeks. But it's uncertain at this point whether Gallup could be available for this Sunday's game against the Bengals, as he would likely need to put some full practices together first.
Gallup had limited participation in Wednesday's practice, according to the official injury report.
10:55 a.m. – Quarterback Dak Prescott is back at The Star after undergoing right thumb surgery Monday, and head coach Mike McCarthy echoed Jerry Jones' comments that the team is optimistic about Prescott's return timeline following the procedure to repair the thumb fracture.
But McCarthy didn't want to speculate on a return date for Prescott until he gets through the "first stage," which is the healing process after surgery.
"Let's get over that hurdle first," McCarthy said. "I know at the conclusion of the surgery, the surgeon was very optimistic. … We need to get past these seven days, then we'll have a better idea."
Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Prescott is not expected to go on short-term injured reserve, which would mean a minimum four-week absence according to IR rules.
Sept. 13 Updates
12:33 p.m. – All indications point towards Cooper Rush getting the start this Sunday in place of Dak Prescott. But backup Will Grier shouldn't be dismissed in the equation.
In fact, on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones mention both Rush and Grier when asked about the direction the team is going to replace Dak, and if signing an outside veteran is possible.
"Consequently the people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played preseason for us, Cooper Rush and [Will] Grier. They had a real competition," Jones said. "Grier got slowed there right at the end with a hamstring issue. But should be through that now. So, we got a lot of good snaps for those guys both in our practice session as well as all the preseason games for the most part. Those guys know the offense well. They've had a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot."
Grier is currently on the practice squad, as was Cooper Rush last week. But the Cowboys can elevate players on Saturday before the game.
In two preseason games, Grier completed 18 of 32 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (94.0 QB rating). Grier also has some mobility, rushing for 35 yards on six attempts.
Sept. 12 Updates
11:07 a.m. – Dak Prescott, by all accounts, will not take the field again for the Cowboys anytime soon, having suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand in the fourth quarter of the team's 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. The keys will now be tossed to backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier for the foreseeable future, that is unless the Cowboys entertain the addition of an outside talent to aid in their effort to weather the storm.
In speaking with 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, chief operating officer Stephen Jones didn't rule out the possibility of the latter being in consideration - also making clear that both Rush and Grier have the inside track.
"Certainly, we'll be evaluating all options," Jones said. "Cooper [Rush] stepped in and did a great job for us last year when Dak had to sit out a game. He knows the system. Will Grier knows the system."
Rush finished the regular-season opener for an injured Prescott and went on the complete seven of 13 pass attempts for 64 yards, but he'll be more rightfully judged on what he can or cannot do after having a week of preparation with the first team in practice. He and Grier locked horns in a fiery battle for QB2 during training camp prior to Grier being slowed with a groin injury, and the Cowboys look to have one eye on possibly giving both a shot while also understanding what's at stake for the 2022 season.
10:57 a.m. – Without Amari Cooper, the onus expectedly falls onto CeeDee Lamb to be the definitive WR1 for the Cowboys in 2022 and beyond, but that campaign is off to a rough start. In the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium, the former first-round pick was not in Pro Bowl form - to say the very least - ending the contest with just two catches for 29 yards on 11 targets.
"We've certainly got to step up and do better," Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "...We've got to be better there. CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver. We think we can."
Lamb will get a chance to redeem himself when the Bengals claw their way onto the field in Week 2, but the degree of difficulty has increased by way of injury to Prescott's throwing hand that could sideline him for several weeks. That means Lamb will have to find chemistry with backups Cooper Rush and Will Grier - Rush to get the initial nod as starter - to help lead a WR unit that looked completely out of sorts in the regular season opener.
And while some of the incompletions tossed at Lamb was accountable to Prescott having a struggle-filled evening, others were noticeable drops that could've helped an offense that couldn't mount so much as a sputter on Sunday evening. Lamb has proven he can be explosive when he has two other 1,000-yard receivers on the field but, with Cooper gone and Gallup not yet returned, he has to prove he can do it with only a cast of young, unproven talent.
10:55 a.m. – Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said left guard Connor McGovern will probably be sidelined "a week or two" with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the first half against the Bucs.
"It's one he's had before, which, believe it or not, sometimes helps them get back sooner," Jones said.
Second-year lineman Matt Farniok filled in for McGovern at left guard.
12:51 a.m. – While the team had a disappointing night overall, Micah Parsons did not. He notched two more sacks on Tom Brady, putting him in elite company to begin his career.
Parsons is now tied for second in NFL history with most sacks (15.0) in his first 17 games of his career. Parsons had 13 last year as a rookie but picked up two more.
He also has the most multi-sacks game in the first two years of a career in Cowboys history, and that's just one game into his second pro season.
12:46 a.m. – Jayron Kearse exited the Cowboys home opener with a knee injury that needs to be further evaluated, but the good news for the safety unit in Dallas is they're deeper than they have been in several years and that was evidenced by Donovan Wilson in Week 1 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Wilson, who had a breakout season in 2020 before being slowed by injury in 2021, is again healthy and flew around the field en route to grabbing an interception against Brady in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, as was often the case throughout the evening, the offense failed to turn the takeaway into points, but it did serve as a reminder of what a healthy Wilson brings to the team.
Even when Kearse is on the field, the Cowboys often deployed three-safety sets in Week 1 that allowed Wilson to play alongside Malik Hooker and it proved to be an effective strategy in flummoxing and otherwise unshakable Brady - who showed signs of frustration at times in being unable to capitalize on drives with touchdowns, instead often settling for field goals.
Should Kearse miss any amount of time, Wilson will be looked upon to help Hooker keep the safety unit churning in the right direction, and to help mentor young talent such as rookie Markquese Bell and second-year safety Israel Mukuamu. He finished Week 1 with five combined tackles to go along with his INT.
Sept. 11 Updates
7:48 p.m. – Starting left tackle Connor McGovern injured his ankle on the Cowboys' first offensive series against the Bucs and is questionable to return to Sunday's game.
McGovern limped off the field with help from the Cowboys' athletic training staff, but soon returned to the sideline testing out the ankle. Matt Farniok has replaced him at left guard.
6 p.m. – Despite a late-week neck issue that landed him on Friday's injury report, Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse is active for Sunday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's the full Cowboys' inactive list for Sunday: wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee), who was ruled out on Friday; linebacker Jabril Cox; rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert; cornerback Nahshon Wright; safety Markquese Bell; rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway; and safety Israel Mukuamu.
Kicker Brett Maher and backup quarterback Cooper Rush were elevated Saturday from the practice squad and are active against the Bucs. Rush will be the only backup to starter Dak Prescott on Sunday. Will Grier is still on the practice squad.
Bucs star wide receiver Chris Godwin is active for Tampa after having limited practice time during the week in his return from January knee surgery.
Sept. 10 Updates
As expected, the Cowboys elevated kicker Brett Maher and backup quarterback Cooper Rush from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Bucs.
Since 2020, the NFL's practice squad rules allow teams to elevate two players to the roster each game week. This year, a player can be elevated up to three times and return to the practice squad following the game.
Maher is expected to handle place kicks and kickoffs, and Rush will be the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Dak Prescott.
Sept. 9 Updates
3:07 p.m. — The Cowboys added safety Jayron Kearse (neck) to Friday's injury report and officially listed him as questionable for Sunday's opener against Tampa Bay.
Kearse practiced Wednesday and Thursday but did not take part in Friday's walkthrough.
As expected, quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's walkthrough. Prescott and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) do not have injury designations for Week 1, which means they're set to play Sunday.
Wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game as he inches closer to a return from offseason knee surgery.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Bucs.
10:22 a.m. - The impact of adding Jason Peters to the roster is already being felt by the Cowboys, and before he's had a chance to take a single snap for the team. The nine-time Pro Bowler signed on Labor Day to the practice squad to allow time for him to ramp up for the regular season, but his ability to mentor - another valuable reason he was sought after - is something Tyler Smith is benefiting from in Week 1.
"Jason has made us better," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Friday. "He's done an excellent job communicating with Tyler [Smith]. It's been a really good fit - the young players enjoy their time with him."
Smith is benefiting from the tutorials of two future Hall of Famers in both Peters and an injured Tyron Smith, a unique situation for a first-year player but one that could help him acclimate quickly to the professional level; and the sooner the better with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
The younger Smith spent the entirety of training camp at the guard position after being drafted as a former tackle at Tulsa, so reacclimating to the edge could potentially take a moment, but the learning curve could be shortened by Peters and, of course, the elder Smith.
Sept. 8 Updates
4:21 p.m. – Wednesday marked another milestone in Michael Gallup's recovery from February knee surgery, as the fifth-year receiver practiced on a limited basis for the first time since tearing his ACL in January.
"I thought his workout was excellent really the last two days," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "… He has checked every box the whole way. ... Physically he looks really good. But we don't have a timeframe (for his return). That will answer itself. But we've been very encouraged by the work."
McCarthy was asked if he might be tempted to play Gallup in Sunday's season opener against the Bucs.
"Well, if he practices today, we'll talk about it," McCarthy said.
Indications have been that Gallup will not play in Week 1, however. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in late August on 105.3 The Fan that Gallup would play if Sunday were the Super Bowl, but added, "We want to be conservative with him. … He won't be out there, more than likely, against Tampa."
Gallup practiced on a limited basis again Thursday. So did cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who appears to be on track to play against Bucs. Quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) was also limited in practice Thursday, saying he had a minor issue with new cleats he was wearing, but emphasized that he's "good to go" for Sunday's game.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Bucs.
Sept. 7 Updates
2:52 p.m. – Only two players are listed on the Cowboys' first official injury report of the season: wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring). Both had limited participation.
This is Gallup's first practice since undergoing knee surgery in February to repair a torn ACL. Although indications throughout training camp were he's not expected to play Sunday against the Bucs, Gallup clearly continues to be on track in his rehab with the athletic training staff and could return to game action sometime this month. The club opted not to keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which would have meant a minimum four-game absence on PUP.
Lewis has been dealing with a hamstring strain suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers in mid-August, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team feels good about where his in his recovery from the injury.
10:37 a.m. - There is good news coming out of The Star in Frisco on Wednesday as it relates to the Cowboys secondary. Kelvin Joseph, the former second-round pick expected to take a step forward in his development in 2022, returned to practice on Monday. Joseph suffered a concussion in the preseason finale against the Seahawks and was relegated to concussion protocol to that point.
The availability of Joseph adds depth to a cornerback room that is readying to face Tom Brady and his stable of offensive weapons on Sunday evening, and while it's unclear how much Joseph would be tasked with doing in Week 1 - he'd become one more tool in the toolbox of Dan Quinn (assuming no setbacks between now and game day).
Joseph had a mostly solid camp in his second offseason with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and cornerbacks coach Al Harris, at times showing the coverage ability that led to the Cowboys giving him the nod early on Day 2 in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He'll simply need to build momentum going forward, because the better he can be at his position, the more dangerous the secondary – as a unit - can become in Dallas.
10:35 a.m. - There's a great chance you'll see Jourdan Lewis on the field when the Cowboys host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The veteran cornerback is working through a hamstring tweak suffered in mid-August, but while he had already returned to doing individual drills at practice, he hadn't yet been cleared to return to team reps.
That changed on Monday, per head coach Mike McCarthy, who confirmed Lewis' appearance in team drills earlier this week. As things get underway on Wednesday, Lewis will again be a full go in practice - a strong sign he experienced no setbacks following Monday's work.
Lewis is returning with the hopes of building on what was a career-best season in 2021, and as one-third of a triumvirate that includes Anthony Brown and is headlined by First-Team All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys appear to be whole in the CB room to begin the regular season, and that will be key when facing the likes of Brady on Sunday night.
Sept. 5 Updates
10:14 a.m. – The good news regarding the progress of Michael Gallup in his recovery from a torn ACL continues to pour in.
Gallup has not yet been cleared to return to practice, but he has passed his physical and, as such, avoided being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin the season - a move that would've deleted him entirely for the first four games.
Instead, per head coach Mike McCarthy, Gallup continues to progress well and with no setbacks.
"He'll be in the rehab group [in Week 1]," McCarthy said. "That's all I can really tell you. He's hit every target to date. He looks really good. I mean, every medical report is extremely positive about Michael."
10:09 a.m. – Jourdan Lewis is rapidly approaching a return to the field for the Cowboys. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy gave an update on where Lewis stands in his recovery from a hamstring tweak suffered during the week of scrimmaging in Los Angeles.
"I know he had really good work last week with [Cowboys trainer Britt Brown]," said McCarthy. "The goal is to kind of introduce him to today and hopefully have him cleared by the end of the week. It's the goal, we'll see how he does in the pre-practice work."
Lewis was moving very well in individual drills,, a sign he's likely close to being 100% – barring an unexpected turn of events. This is great news for a Cowboys secondary that is suddenly one of the team's biggest strengths under the watchful eye of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
As for Lewis himself,, who is coming off of a career-best season in most categories, it's about ramping back up quickly to prepare himself for a battle with Brady and a stable of offensive weapons.
Sept. 2 Updates
10:46 a.m. – Michael Gallup continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in 2021 in "outstanding" fashion, as owner and general manager Jerry Jones labeled it on Friday, but the Hall of Famer wanted to clear the air on recent comments regarding the Super Bowl that were viewed as a hint that Gallup is potentially ready to play in the regular season opener - the veteran wideout still needing some time to become game-ready.
"If he gets hurt in the Super Bowl, you've got an entire offseason," Jones told 105.3 FM the Fan. "If you're doing it the first game of a long season – that's stupid. You can't take that risk. ... He's capable of going out and catching passes, but [the risk]."
It's reasonable for Jones to ensure the appropriate expectation is set for Gallup, who also effectively ruled himself out of Week 1 in a post-practice conversation in Oxnard. This means there is no change in plans for Gallup and no setbacks have been suffered, hence the team carrying him on the active roster versus placing him on PUP that would see him unable to return until October.
Instead, Gallup is allowed to begin practicing with the team as soon as he receives complete medical clearance, having already passed his physical on Tuesday. The timeline for his return is still to-be-determined, but the Cowboys are obviously eyeing a September debut in 2022.
10:34 a.m. – The decision on whether Jason Peters will join the Cowboys could be imminent, or it could take a while - the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle currently in the building at The Star in Frisco to continue talking with team leadership.
"He's here getting a physical," owner and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Friday morning. " ... We're very familiar with him. We're gonna sit down here – I'm going to meet with him in just a few minutes."
That means, for all intents and purposes, Jones was set to sit down with Peters literally moments after concluding his weekly in-season radio segment, and the Cowboys will review the outcome of Peters' physical and potentially begin negotiating a compensation package; but that's not all.
They'll also have to explain to the six-time All-Pro what his role with the team would be in 2022, considering rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith is expected to start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 following injury to Tyron Smith. That could mean Peters playing backup duty as he also works to ramp up - having not participated in a football contest since Jan. 9 for the Chicago Bears.
Sept. 1 Updates
2:38 p.m. – It's almost time for Jabril Cox to make his return for the Cowboys. The former fourth-round pick saw his rookie season mostly derailed in 2021 by a torn ACL, but has now been available for much of training camp after not being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in July.
With an eye on the regular season opener against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sept. 11, Cox's journey toward potentially becoming the impact player the Cowboys expect him to be will resume and, for his part, he feels the only thing to overcome now is finding his regular season lungs - making it clear his knee is back to 100% health.
"I'm feeling great," Cox said after practice on Thursday. "… I think I'm there [in top form]. Game reps will definitely help because there's no better way to get ready for a game than to play in a game - getting in game shape will be one of the main things - but right now I'm prepared for Week 1."
He'll take the field for a linebacker corps that now features both First-Team All-Pro Micah Parsons and four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, along with Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch; and the more quickly Cox can again find his stride the more dangerous the Cowboys already dominant defense can possibly become.
2:27 p.m. – With head coach Mike McCarthy making it official on Wednesday - naming Cooper Rush as the QB2 entering the 2022 season - the veteran quarterback again prepares to be the insurance policy for Dak Prescott as the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers approaches.
Rush is certainly no stranger to the role, having eventually earned the nod after joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and proving he was a viable option. As he enters his sixth season in the league, the 28-year-old
"Grinding it out in the offseason and preseason to get that job," said Rush. "That's my goal every year - to get that job. It obviously feels good [to get the nod]."
The competition for the role of QB2 was a bit more fiery than initially anticipated as Rush found himself working to hold off Will Grier, who made waves throughout training camp before being slowed by a groin injury. As it stands, both have rejoined the club as members of the practice squad following Tuesday's roster deadline, but expect Rush to be on the sideline on Sept. 11.
11:36 a.m. – During Thursday's practice, wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin was still sporting his No. 2 jersey. But that will probably be for the last time.
Expect several number changes over the next few days, including Turpin, who is expected to wear No. 9.
He'll be the first offensive player to wear the jersey since Tony Romo, and the first receiver in franchise history with No. 9.
Turpin signed early in training camp and was given No. 2, the same as cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who will keep his number. Other multiple numbers include No. 3, worn by both Anthony Brown and Dennis Houston, who is expected to change numbers as well.
As the Cowboys continue to shuffle the roster and practice squad over the week, the full list of changes will be announced by Monday.
11:30 a.m. – With two seats still vacant on the practice squad, the Cowboys made moves to fill them - adding an offensive lineman and a running back to the mix. On Thursday, the team signed Qadree Ollison and Dakoda Shepley to the unit, officially filling out the 17-man group, with both players set to join the final practice of the week.
Shepley, 27, is a former fifth-overall pick of the Canadian Football League (2018) who went on to become an NFL undrafted free agent that same season, signing on with the New York Jets before returning to the CFL by way of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He'd make his return to the NFL by joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and ultimately the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.
The decision to sign Shepley is to help add depth to a needy offensive line, while Ollison will join a running backs room that is far from deficient. A former fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, it was current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who drafted Ollison - during Quinn's time as head coach in Atlanta - and the 25-year-old will compete with rookie halfback Malik Davis on the practice squad.
Ollison is a former ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year (2015) who could make things interesting in the RB depth battle behind Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. For Shepley, it'll be about finding a way to show he can be productive on the interior offensive line.
Aug. 31 Updates
3:26 p.m. – The feel in the air is that Jourdan Lewis will, in fact, be on the field when the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 11 - barring any unexpected setbacks.
Lewis has made great strides in his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in mid-August, and recently noted he'd begun running and remains on track for the regular season opener, and this sentiment was mirrored by head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday.
"Doing very well," said McCarthy. "…The goal is to hopefully get him out there on Monday… he's doing really well."
The veteran cornerback participated in individual drills on Wednesday but not team drills, with McCarthy also leaving the door open for Lewis to potentially return to the field for team work as early as Thursday. Lewis is coming off of a career-best season in nearly every category and will be key in trying to keep a lid on Tom Brady and the Bucs offense.
3:31 p.m. – The battle for the seat behind Dak Prescott has effectively ended one day after both Cooper Rush and Will Grier were both set free during roster cutdowns on Tuesday. As expected, the Cowboys re-signed both to the team's 17-man practice squad as they continue to finalize their roster, but McCarthy has already penciled in who'll be on the sideline in Week 1.
"Cooper [Rush] will be our No. 2," said McCarthy.
Grier applied some very real pressure to Rush in training camp but was slowed by a groin injury in August that held him out of reps against the Denver Broncos before he eventually returned to play against both the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.
Rush was solid enough to hold off Grier in the battle for QB2, aided by his familiarity with the system run in Dallas by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, having been with the Cowboys since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2017 - his only stint elsewhere being a short stay with the New York Giants in 2020 before returning to North Texas that same season.
2:45 p.m. – After sitting out last week with a sprained ankle, rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith was practicing again during the portion open to the media on Wednesday.
Smith appears to be the leading candidate to replace left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) in the starting lineup Sept. 11 against the Bucs.
The first-round pick from Tulsa spent most of the offseason practicing at left guard but is back to tackle, the position he played in college.
2:40 p.m. – Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was not practicing during the open portion Wednesday, still recovering from the hamstring strain he suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers two weeks ago. Lewis has not gone on short-term injured reserve, though, which indicates the Cowboys are optimistic he won't miss much more time.
Aug. 30 Updates
8:41 a.m. – There are some very difficult decisions awaiting the Cowboys on Tuesday, and they have only until 4 p.m. ET to make them. The cutdown from 80 players to the mandatory count of 53 must happen today, but it's unclear which positions will run rich on the roster and which will run lean, although owner and general manager Jerry Jones did give insight into which category the defensive line will likely fall into.
"I'm going to go to the center of the defensive line," Jones told 105.3 FM the Fan on Tuesday morning. "Trysten Hill has really had a great camp and has come back with the kind of energy – he's always had the skills and the quick-twitch that we wanted. And [Quinton] Bohanna, the big nose tackle in there. If you look at where we are inside, we're beefed up. And that's what we wanted."
Hill, a former second-round pick entering the most pivotal season of his young NFL career, has flashed in this year's training camp and stands to be a contributor for the Cowboys in 2022. The same goes for Bohanna and others like Chauncey Golston, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore, to name a few.
It sounds as if the defensive line in Dallas may be willing to run plus-one or plus-two to keep one of the strongest units on the team whole, but it's a numbers game, and that means reducing the number of bodies in one of the other position groups.
Aug. 29 Updates
2:11 p.m. – Michael Gallup isn't putting a timetable on his return to practice and game action.
"That's all up to the trainers," he said at last week's Season Kickoff Event.
But the fifth-year receiver continues to make progress in his rehab from February ACL surgery. He's currently still on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, a designation that has kept him out of preseason practice and games.
Last week, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones indicated that Gallup won't have to start the season on PUP, which requires a minimum four-game stay on the reserve list. If not, that means Gallup could be ready to return to the lineup sometime in September or early October.
"I'm back to running routes now, actually getting to catch balls now," he said. "There's not a whole lot more I've really got to do."
