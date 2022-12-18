McCarthy, Dak Explain Critical 3rd-Down Call

"It was a one-on-one," he said. "We had a crossing route with CeeDee [Lamb] and they put two or three guys on him. I just tried to throw it deep and give Noah [Brown] a chance."

Seven plays later, the Jaguars successfully tied the game on a 48-yard field goal as time expired, using their final timeout to help force overtime, where they eventually won the game after Prescott's intended pass to Brown ricocheted off of him and into the hands of a waiting Jaguars defensive back for the aforementioned game-winning interception.

For his part, head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear he wasn't playing for overtime.

He was playing to end the game on that third down.

"The decision there [at the end of regulation] was, offensively, do you play conservative and run the ball to take time off [of the clock], or do you try to win the game?" said McCarthy. "It's a simple decision. If it converts, it's a great call. If it doesn't, you get criticized for it."

As with any risk, there's either a reward waiting on the other side of it or there's a penalty. There were numerous times in the pre-McCarthy era wherein the Dallas coaching staff was mauled for many labeled as "playing to not lose" as opposed to "playing to win".

With a chance to instantly right all of his team's wrongs from the previous 58.5 football minutes against a surging Jaguars offense versus an injured Cowboys defense, McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore went for the kill shot.

At times in the recent past, it's found its target but, on Sunday in Jacksonville, the bullet ricocheted and hit the Cowboys square in the chest. McCarthy knew there was a chance it could, but given the chance, he'd pull that trigger again.