Combine Central

Presented by

Cowboys Committed to Dak for 'Years' to Come

Mar 03, 2023 at 09:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Committed-to-Dak-for-‘Years’-to-Come-hero

Dak Prescott continues to be reminded of his value as Jerry Jones becomes the latest to double down on the Cowboys' strategy to make sure the two-time Pro Bowler stays put in Dallas

INDIANAPOLIS — One thing you can count on this offseason and that is the Dallas Cowboys' passion for Dak Prescott being their franchise quarterback. In a recent Q&A with head coach Mike McCarthy, speaking from the 2023 NFL Combine in Indy, there was no room for interpretation in the message that the organization is seeking to keep the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback as the centerpiece of their team going forward.

McCarthy was unequivocal.

"We're going to build it off of what he has established," he said, "My decision to stay with his concepts, and so forth, is still intact because I wouldn't have done what I did in 2020 if I didn't believe in him. As an organization, myself included, feel very strongly about him as our future.

"We will definitely build this thing around him."

Two days later, also speaking from the Combine, owner and general manager Jerry Jones doubled down on McCarthy's statement. So while Jones has recently admitted he'll draft a quarterback in April, it's not with an eye on trying to replace the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year anytime soon, but more so to ensure that the organization is ready when the time comes down the road.

In Jones' eyes, Prescott is on the same trajectory as Tom Brady.

"I've really felt for quite a while that Dak has the ability, and I don't want to dare do this to Dak or me or anybody, but I think just as Brady became, in my mind, better and better and more impactful as [the Patriots] won as he got into his career — I think Dak really has those qualities. I think he can get better."

Jones also said he has Prescott in his plans as QB1 for years to come.

"When I start seeing something on the field, on the field, that would logically tell you that we need to start looking ahead past Dak — I don't see that kind of thing happening in the next years. And I said years."

Yes, years, as in plural, folks.

What also works toward that goal is the fact Prescott is set to hit the Cowboys salary cap in 2023 for more than $101 million over the next two seasons, meaning an extension being done this offseason is not only likely — it makes perfect financial sense.

And that's why the team's front office isn't shy about admitting they're interested in getting one done, considering it would free up tens of millions of dollars that can be used for free agency.

Considering the laundry list of top-shelf in-house talent on expiring contracts, and in how head coach Mike McCarthy would like to keep as many of them as possible, the more money that can be freed up, the better.

But, money aside, the Cowboys are all-in on not only making sure they won't have a quarterback issue anytime soon — shades of the post-Aikman, pre-Romo days — they've committed to putting the pieces around him, even if that means breaking from recent tradition and making a big splash this spring.

"Don't dismiss us doing something special," said Jones.

As always, we're tuned in.

Related Content

news

Unclear at TE? Jones Says "Other Players Involved"

Jerry Jones says he's unsure how the tight end spot will unfold in 2023, but sounds optimistic about the young players at the position.

news

Jones: 'Big Plans' for Pollard, Zeke Still In Play

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the Cowboys franchise tag if no deal is done by the league deadline, a reality confirmed by Jerry Jones, as Dallas also works to keep Zeke onboard.

news

NFL Draft: Cowboys Want Specific Type of O-lineman

The offensive line in Dallas is no longer designed to prosper with each of the five positions having permanent stations because, as seen in 2022, versatility is required going forward.

news

McCarthy: Cowboys OK Trading Production for Wins

Mike McCarthy is beyond excited to call plays for the Cowboys offense, but there are layers as to why he's all smiles when discussing it — feeling the team is nearing a breakthrough.

news

McClay: Cowboys Draft Success Is Absent Any 'Ego'

As the 2023 NFL Combine gets underway, the Cowboys front office and scouting department approaches it with a proven game plan that's more than a decade in the making.

news

Mick Shots: Clock Ticking On Big Decisions

There's news from the NFL Scouting Combine, including possible franchise tags, McCarthy calling plays, contract work and more!

news

Cowboys 'Counting On' 2022 Class to Level Up, More

Mike McCarthy is still singing the praise for what his rookie class was able to achieve in 2022, but the job is not done, and that means everyone will be expected to level up in 2023.

news

Cowboys Seek to 'Build Around' Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott could find himself netting a third contract with the Cowboys fairly soon, and the team is all-in on trying to make sure the pieces being placed around him are the right ones

news

McCarthy in Indy: QB Talk From Dak, Max & More

Some of the highlights of Mike McCarthy's media session on Wednesday in Indianapolis featured QB talk, from Dak Prescott to ones in the draft.

news

McCarthy Explains New Play-Calling Duties

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the decision to call the plays this season came down to timing and looking for ways to take "the next step."

news

Stephen Jones: "We Weren't Good Enough" in 2022

As the Cowboys focus on improving the team in 2023, they do so by accepting the harsh reality that Stephen Jones admits, the Cowboys were successful in 2022, but not "good enough."

Advertising