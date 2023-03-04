Combine Central

Presented by

Jones: 'Big Plans' for Pollard, Zeke Still In Play

Mar 03, 2023 at 07:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Pollard-To-Remain-With-Cowboys,-Zeke-Still-in-Play-hero

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the Cowboys franchise tag if no deal is done by the league deadline, a reality confirmed by Jerry Jones, as Dallas also works to keep Zeke onboard

INDIANAPOLIS — It appears the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to make their first paramount move in 2023 NFL free agency, and it's one many expected to happen. With the deadline to apply this year's franchise (or transition) tag to a looming in-house free agent speeding toward them — Tuesday, March 7 at 4 p.m. ET — all signs point to running back Tony Pollard as being the latest to receive the designation.

"I don't really want to say it's a done thing [yet] because as these things go, you don't know where you are until the deadline comes and goes [but] Tony is a big part of our plans," said owner and general manager Jerry Jones, speaking from the 2023 NFL Combine.

Jones made it very clear Pollard will be in a Cowboys uniform this coming season, be it on a long-term deal or, implicitly implied, on the tag, the latter amounting to a fully guaranteed, one-year sum of $10.1 million.

The tag would also buy the Cowboys until July 14 to negotiate a multi-year deal, effectively preventing Pollard from negotiating with other clubs in the process, though there is one caveat: it would have to be the exclusive franchise tag and not the non-exclusive one,

A non-exclusive tag would still permit negotiations with other clubs, but Pollard would be unable to leave outright without the Cowboys having an option of matching the highest offer and, if they chose not to, they'd receive two first-round picks from the other team.

So what of Ezekiel Elliott?

Jones went on to explain his plans to keep Elliott on board as well, but hinted that it might not be at the salary he's currently on track to earn. The two-time NFL rushing champ will hit the Cowboys salary cap for $16.7 million in 2023, but the front office has already opened the door to possibly negotiating a pay cut, a tidbit presented by Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones recently that is now echoed by the Hall of Fame owner.

Both of the Joneses want to keep the tandem of Elliott and Pollard together, and feel it can be done, financially, and that doesn't necessarily mean Elliott's contract/salary will have a hatchet taken to it — Jones citing the decision to trade Amari Cooper as a reason the team will have more financial flexibility one year later.

Though, in the same breath, more or less confirming their may soon be a dialogue opened about it between the two sides.

"I could not feel better about the impact our decision on Cooper made last year, sitting here this year," said Jones. "And I don't think I have to explain to anybody that any dollar that we save on that salary this year, will impact us this year and the next year, and the next year. I don't think I've got to get into that conversation."

As it stands, only days away from the start of free agency and only weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have no intentions on letting Pollard leave and are getting to work on trying to keep Elliott in the building — there still being at least a solid chance the Sledgehammer and the Sword are both in tow going forward.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Committed to Dak for 'Years' to Come

Dak Prescott continues to be reminded of his value as Jerry Jones becomes the latest to double down on the Cowboys' strategy to make sure the two-time Pro Bowler stays put in Dallas.

news

Unclear at TE? Jones Says "Other Players Involved"

Jerry Jones says he's unsure how the tight end spot will unfold in 2023, but sounds optimistic about the young players at the position.

news

NFL Draft: Cowboys Want Specific Type of O-lineman

The offensive line in Dallas is no longer designed to prosper with each of the five positions having permanent stations because, as seen in 2022, versatility is required going forward.

news

McCarthy: Cowboys OK Trading Production for Wins

Mike McCarthy is beyond excited to call plays for the Cowboys offense, but there are layers as to why he's all smiles when discussing it — feeling the team is nearing a breakthrough.

news

McClay: Cowboys Draft Success Is Absent Any 'Ego'

As the 2023 NFL Combine gets underway, the Cowboys front office and scouting department approaches it with a proven game plan that's more than a decade in the making.

news

Mick Shots: Clock Ticking On Big Decisions

There's news from the NFL Scouting Combine, including possible franchise tags, McCarthy calling plays, contract work and more!

news

Cowboys 'Counting On' 2022 Class to Level Up, More

Mike McCarthy is still singing the praise for what his rookie class was able to achieve in 2022, but the job is not done, and that means everyone will be expected to level up in 2023.

news

Cowboys Seek to 'Build Around' Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott could find himself netting a third contract with the Cowboys fairly soon, and the team is all-in on trying to make sure the pieces being placed around him are the right ones

news

McCarthy in Indy: QB Talk From Dak, Max & More

Some of the highlights of Mike McCarthy's media session on Wednesday in Indianapolis featured QB talk, from Dak Prescott to ones in the draft.

news

McCarthy Explains New Play-Calling Duties

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the decision to call the plays this season came down to timing and looking for ways to take "the next step."

news

Stephen Jones: "We Weren't Good Enough" in 2022

As the Cowboys focus on improving the team in 2023, they do so by accepting the harsh reality that Stephen Jones admits, the Cowboys were successful in 2022, but not "good enough."

Advertising