McCarthy in Indy: QB Talk From Dak, Max & More 

Mar 01, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Not since he stepped off the podium in San Francisco following the Cowboys' playoff loss to the 49ers, has head coach Mike McCarthy officially addressed the media.

He changed that Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis at the scouting combine, where he took the podium for his designated time slot given to all NFL coaches.

McCarthy addressed topics such as his play-calling duties, the loss of Kellen Moore, what it means for Dak, and several other matters.

Here are some highlights from McCarthy's media session from Indy:

  • He had nothing but positive words for former OC Kellen Moore, who is now with the Chargers. McCarthy didn't detail specific reasons for deciding to call plays, only that he's hopeful to take "the next step" with a complementary style of football that balances the run-pass even better than they did in 2022.
  • McCarthy said only 30-35 percent of the offense will change and said the most of the language and terminology will remain the same.
  • He also said the offense will continue to be build around Dak Prescott. McCarthy said his quarterback is excited about the change. "Obviously we still feel verry strongly about him as our future. We will definitely build this thing around him."
  • McCarthy has always been a big believer in the "Year 2" jump for players coming off their rookie season. And that excites him even more considering the way Tyler Smith played in 2022. "I don't know Tyler Smith can play any better as a rookie. For him to accomplish what he accomplished …. He's got a great foundation." McCarthy also mentioned Sam Williams and DaRon Bland as players that will likely improve. "I look for all of them to take that jump."
  • As for players in the NFL Draft this year, McCarthy was asked about TCU quarterback Max Duggan, a Heisman Trophy finalist who led his team to the national championship game. "What a great year TCU had. I just love the way he plays. One thing about the games I saw is that you're never out of the game with Max. I think it's a huge characteristic as a quarterback you have to have in this league."

