Cowboys Complete Draft With Trio of Seventh-Round Picks; How Do They Fit?

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' three seventh round picks on Saturday.

Name: Joey Ivie

Position: Defensive Tackle

College: Florida

Height/Weight: 6-3/300

Draft Status: Seventh Round (228th overall)

The Rundown: Ivie was more of a rotation player at Florida, starting just 16 of his 36 career games for the Gators. Ivie has seven career sacks with two forced fumbles. Last year he had 2.5 sacks among his 10 starts.

How He Fits In: If he can play the 1-technique, Ivie should have a chance to compete for playing time. The Cowboys have a little more 3-technique players but Ivie can probably stand to add some weight to his frame, making him more of a gap-filler and run-stopper. He'll have to compete with Maliek Collins and Stephen Paea for a spot on the field.

Name: Noah Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

College: Ohio State

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 222

Draft Status: Seventh Round (239th overall)

The Rundown: Brown is one of the more inexperienced players in the draft, having played just two seasons as a redshirt sophomore. He really played just one season for the Buckeyes, but had 32 catches for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. Brown ran a 4.59 at the Ohio State Pro Day, which is impressive coupled with his size and strength.

How He Fits In: Despite the Cowboys taking Ryan Switzer in the fourth round, Brown is more of an outside receiver and will compete with the likes of Brice Butler and Andy Jones for playing time. Brown has a lot of upside so he'll be able to develop but considering his size, he might be a player who can thrive on special teams if he's willing to do so.

Name: Jordan Carrell

Position: Defensive Tackle

College: Colorado

Height/Weight: 6-2/290

Draft Status: Seventh Round (246th overall)

The Rundown: Carrell is one of the draft's most athletic defensive tackles, running a 4.98, which was faster than Taco Charlton. Carrell played just two years for the Buffs, recording five sacks this past year in 2016. He's also rather active in the backfield, recording 7.5 tackles for loss in 2015 and six more last season. He's the second Colorado defensive player draft, joining cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.