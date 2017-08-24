Cowboys Complete Final Work Leading Into Customary 'Dress Rehearsal' Game

Aug 24, 2017 at 09:40 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Two days before their customary 'dress rehearsal' preseason game, the Cowboys practiced only in shells, not pads, for the first time since July 25.

Thursday, as with its previous two preseason opponents, the team spent some time preparing for Saturday night's matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has not revealed playing time for his roster, but typically the next-to-last preseason game offers the most extended work for the starters. Last Saturday against the Colts, most of the regulars got their first game action of preseason and played between two and four series.

Before practice, Garrett said he was leaning toward playing running back Ezekiel Elliott for the first time in preseason. Linebacker Sean Lee also continued to work in team drills and could make his preseason debut Saturday after missing time with a hamstring injury earlier in camp.

"I haven't talked to them yet, but I plan on playing. I play on being out there," Lee said. "I'm going to push to play as much as I can. I feel great. Physically I'm ready to go."

No matter how long the starters play, they don't expect a drop in intensity.

"It's a game," wide receiver Dez Bryant said. "When you put those pads on and a helmet, it's a game all day. You're getting yourself ready."

After playing Oakland, the Cowboys will finish preseason next Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Houston Texans. Final roster cut to 53 is Sept. 2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising