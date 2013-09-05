Cowboys Confident About Depth At DE If Spencer Can't Go





IRVING, Texas – It's looking more and more like the Cowboys won't feature Anthony Spencer in their lineup on Sunday against the Giants, despite claims to the contrary.

Spencer spoke to the media for the first time in two weeks on Thursday following the Cowboys' afternoon practice. The hope all week, according to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, has been to have Spencer work gradually back into practice. But to this point in the week, that hasn't happened.

"I wanted to play in this game. I expected to do some stuff on Wednesday, and I wasn't able to do that, so it's not really where I wanted it to be right now," Spencer said.

Spencer said he suffered a minor setback this past weekend, when his knee, which he had surgery on about a month ago, reacted negatively to a light workout.

"That's what happened this weekend, like I was doing a little bit of running and whatnot, and it kind of just swelled up on me," he said. "It's hard for me to do anything once that happens, so we try to just minimize that as much as possible."

The Cowboys hope to see Spencer go through at least part of practice on Friday, but it looks increasingly likely they won't have their Pro Bowler on the left side of the defensive line Sunday night.

From asking around the locker room, that doesn't sound too concerning. Injuries are nothing new on the Cowboys' defensive line, as injuries have sidelined Spencer and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff throughout training camp. In their absence, previously unheard names like George Selvie, Nick Hayden and Landon Cohen have stepped into the void.

Cohen and Selvie were two of the first players to join the team during training camp, once the injuries to Ratliff and Spencer became known. Through several dozen other roster moves, Garrett said neither lineman has given the Cowboys a reason to cut them.

"Each of them have shown up. You've heard me say it a lot," Garrett said. "They show up in practice, they show up in the preseason games, every opportunity we give them, each of those guys said 'Hey, I'm worthy of making this football team,' and that's good for your team."

That effort hasn't gone unnoticed with the defense's elder statesman, either.