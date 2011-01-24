Cowboys Contingent Arrives At Senior Bowl

The Cowboys and the rest of the NFL has arrived for Senior Bowl week here in Mobile, Ala., set to scout some 100 elite senior prospects over the next few days.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett and his current coaching staff, scouts and front office staff arrived Monday morning in time for the players' official weigh-ins. One practice is scheduled Monday at separate locations for the North and South teams.

Coming off a 6-10 season, the Cowboys have the No. 9 overall pick. Defensive line, safety and offensive line are among the speculated positions of need.

The Bengals and Bills coaching staffs are coaching the North and South teams, respectively. Eight practices are scheduled over the next five days.

"You get to see these guys practice with pro-oriented coaches," Jones said. "And you get to see one-on-ones a lot. You get to see the production on tape, (with) our scouts up close, competing against each other in colleges, but you don't get to see this type of unique competition on a one-on-one basis. That's a big plus here."