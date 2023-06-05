Cowboys Cut Callaway, Sign New WR to Roster

FRISCO, Texas - Some housekeeping is being done by the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to start mandatory minicamp, having wrapped OTAs last week, and that mostly involves refining their roster as training camp in July speeds toward them.

Antonio Callaway is heading to free agency after the team made the decision on Monday to part ways with the former fourth-round pick, ending a fairly short stint for Callaway in Dallas after joining the club in November before going on to sign a futures deal in January.

He'll be replaced by Tyron Johnson, a wide receiver who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Houston Texans in 2019 out of Oklahoma State, where he racked up 845 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with that version of the Cowboys.

He now gets a chance to make a name for himself with the NFL version.

There were some very notable names who joined Johnson in Monday's workout, as you'll see below:

N'Keal Harry - WR

Jacob Eason - QB

Bryce Perkins - QB

Lynn Bowden - WR

Jordan Miller - CB

Thakarius Keyes - CB

Harry is a former first-round pick of the New England Patriots who was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022, and Lynn Bowden is one you might recall as well from his days as a First-Team All-SEC wideout for Kentucky before entering the NFL as a third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

And, as promised, the Cowboys continue to sift through the quarterback pool in the search of a developmental arm after having neither drafted one in 2023 nor having signed one in undrafted free agency in April. Eason and Perkins are throwing their hats into that ring, a former fourth-round pick out of Georgia and Super Bowl-winner with the Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

Miller is another intriguing one, considering he's fresh off of an XFL Championship victory with the Arlington Renegades, making his drive to Frisco a fairly short one.