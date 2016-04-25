Cowboys Discuss Drafting At No. 4, Needs At RB, Backup QB, More

Cornerback depth is generally viewed as one of the team's potential draft needs. So, naturally Garrett was asked about Florida State's Jalen Ramsey, arguably the best cornerback/safety prospect in the 2016 class. "He's a great football player," Garrett said. "He's an impact player at the highest level. He's been a guy that has played both safety and corner, and seems to me he plays them equally well. He shows up on the tape. He leaps off the tape."