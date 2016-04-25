Cowboys Discuss Drafting At No. 4, Needs At RB, Backup QB, More

Apr 25, 2016 at 07:58 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – It's draft week.

The Cowboys are continuing their preparations for Thursday night's opening round, but on Monday afternoon Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Garrett visited with the local media for about 45 minutes at Valley Ranch.

Highlights below:

  • Two teams have already traded out of the top five – the Titans and Browns traded the top two overall picks to the Rams and Eagles, respectively – but Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have "a good feeling" that a quality player will be available for them to select at No. 4.
  • Although the draft is critical for adding young talent, Jerry Jones said he believes the Cowboys are closer to returning to their 2014 record of 12-4 than repeating last year's 4-12 record, due in large part to the healthy return of quarterback Tony Romo, wide receiver Dez Bryant and cornerback Orlando Scandrick in 2016.
  • Through their work in free agency, the front office feels they're entering the draft without a "have-to" position of need. That includes running back, where they've signed veteran Alfred Morris to pair with Darren McFadden.
  • On the subject of running back, however, Stephen Jones was asked about Ohio State standout Ezekiel Elliott. "I think he's worthy of being in the top 10 for sure," Jones said. "Where we ultimately end up with him, that's still a work in progress. But he's obviously a very quality type player that seems like he's pretty much universally looked at as a guy who deserves to be in that category."[embeddedad0]
  • Jerry Jones also said it's not a high priority to draft a developmental quarterback in this particular year – "certainly not a high enough priority to make a bad decision or a forced decision." Jones said the team feels "very good" about Romo's health and feels confident his collarbone surgery should diminish the chance of re-injury.

Cornerback depth is generally viewed as one of the team's potential draft needs. So, naturally Garrett was asked about Florida State's Jalen Ramsey, arguably the best cornerback/safety prospect in the 2016 class. "He's a great football player," Garrett said. "He's an impact player at the highest level. He's been a guy that has played both safety and corner, and seems to me he plays them equally well. He shows up on the tape. He leaps off the tape."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising