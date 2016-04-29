Cowboys Draft Notre Dame LB Jaylon Smith In Second Round, No. 34 Overall

IRVING, Texas – A day after bolstering their offense by drafting Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys added a talented defender by selecting Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith with the 34th overall pick.

Smith is recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl appearance this past January – his final college game – that made his draft position uncertain during the pre-draft process. The injury included ligament and nerve damage, but Smith's spirits are high. He said his knee is doing well structurally, and he's patiently waiting for the nerve to regenerate.

"I'm going to be fine. I'll be able to play again," he said. "Timing is everything. For Dallas to draft me, they're going to get a great player. I'm looking forward to playing for a great team."