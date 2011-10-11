Cowboys Dusting Off The Blues This Week

Everyone remembers the 2009 win over the Saints, who were undefeated at 13-0 and stunned by a resilient Cowboys team that night in New Orleans. But do you remember the next week, when the Cowboys shut out the Redskins 17-0 on the road?

There wasn't much memorable stuff from that game but it was the last time the Cowboys wore their road blue jerseys in any game, preseason or regular season. That will change Sunday when the Cowboys sport their blues against the Patriots in Foxboro.

This will be the only game in the blue road jerseys this year, although the Cowboys will once again wear their traditional throwbacks on Thanksgiving Day against Miami.

The main reason for the drought has been the change by the Redskins, who typically always wore white at home until new coach Mike Shanahan arrived and has them home team wearing their reds at home. The Cowboys wore white at FedEx Field last year and will do the same on Nov. 20.

Also, more teams have started to wear white jerseys at home earlier in the season, but the Cowboys just haven't been in warm-weather games on the road the last two years. Both road games this year against the Jets and 49ers didn't warrant a change by the home team. New England wears an assortment of different uniforms at home, including last week when they donned the red throwback uniforms from the 1970's and 80's.