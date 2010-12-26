Cowboys-Eagles Flexed To 3:15 Sunday

Dec 26, 2010 at 05:13 PM

The Eagles won't get two days of rest and preparation back this week, but at least they'll get three extra hours Sunday before the Cowboys hit the Linc.

Sunday's season finale between Philly and the Cowboys has been flexed from noon (CT) to 3:15 p.m. The Eagles will get only five days' rest, because extreme weather has postponed their Week 16 matchup with the Vikings until Tuesday.

Philly (10-4) could be playing for a first-round bye. At 5-10, the Cowboys will simply try to finish their disappointing season with some sort of positive vibe.

It still figures to be a ratings bonanza. Just three weeks ago, with the Cowboys essentially (but not yet mathematically) eliminated from the playoffs, the teams tied the viewership record for NBC Sunday Night Football.

This time, Michael Vick will continue to make his MVP case and the Cowboys could be led by second-year quarterback Stephen McGee, who replaced Jon Kitna (strained abdominal muscle) Christmas night against the Cardinals.

-*Rob
*@robphillips3 (Twitter)

