Cowboys End Camp Wearing 'Allen Str8ng' T-Shirts 

FRISCO, Texas – There were no jerseys donned by the players during Thursday's final day of minicamp practice at The Star.

Instead, the Cowboys displayed a different message, wearing customized "Allen Str8ng" T-shirts, in both white and navy, to show their support for the families affected by the May 6 shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Allen, located about 15 miles from Frisco, is obviously still grieving from the tragic incident that left killed eight innocent victims.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy help coordinate the decision to wear the shirts, which displayed the Allen Strong logo on the front, with the player's last name and jersey number on the back.

"Isn't this awesome?" defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said when asked about the shirts. "Every time you get the chance to support somebody and have their back, I think it's a really powerful moment. Its powerful in the locker room and it's powerful in the community. Its our way to show our support for men and women and children and families that have to go through things that no one wants to go through. For us as a team to say we've got your back, it's the best things that you can say to someone in a tough moment.

The Cowboys purchased the shirts through Home Team Prints with the proceeds going to the families of the victims. Shirts are available for purchase at hometeamprints.net