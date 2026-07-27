Cowboys enter 2026 training camp looking to 'put it all together'

"We always had, on paper, a talented defense, but it's not just about being talented, it's about putting it all together and being disciplined with it," Veteran safety Malik Hooker said. "Which we haven't been these past couple of years… We're looking forward to putting it all together."

It's year two of the Brian Schottenheimer era, and his players like offensive lineman Tyler Smith are pleased with what Dallas did in the offseason to help them prepare for what they hope is a better campaign in 2026

"I think we made a lot of acquisitions in the offseason, particularly on defense," Smith said. "I think it's going to pay dividends. I think we've got a lot of young guys just going through OTAs that I've seen have a lot of juice."

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker was one of the acquisitions the Cowboys made during the offseason, and one that veterans like Hooker believe will bring more juice to that side of the ball.

"[Parker's] a young guy, smart," Hooker said. "Obviously, we've been playing them every year two times a year, and seeing what he's been able to do with those defensive guys over in Philly to coordinating that to here, but also adding a little more."

"We talked about guys talking about the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles and Vic [Fangio's] defense, we've kind of built our own thing throughout OTAs. Just looking forward to putting it all together."

It's still yet to be seen whether this unit will be the one that gets Dallas over the hump, but the early connection between Parker and his players seems to be off to a good start.

"It's just like a breath of fresh air," Hooker said. "Being able to connect with CP and the new defensive coaches and stuff like that, talking to them, smart, detail oriented, and just look for us to come out and compete. I feel like with the details and the stuff we've put together throughout these OTAs, if we keep building on that, it's going to be a special year for us."

The Cowboys will hold their opening press conference on Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. CT.