Official 2026 Cowboys training camp calendar, dates revealed

FRISCO, Texas — In an attempt to get back on the winning track after missing the playoffs each the last two years, the journey once again begins for the Cowboys in Oxnard, Calif. - their home away from home.
The Cowboys will depart for training camp on July 27 and spend more than three weeks of practices, which also include a pair of scrimmage dates against the Rams and Saints on the West Coast.
The Cowboys have revealed their full training camp schedule with a daily practice lineup that begins in early August. Here's the full schedule:
- July 27: Team Charter arrives in Oxnard
- July 28: Opening Press conference (11:00 a.m. PDT)
- July 29: First practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 1: Opening Ceremony (11:15 a.m. PDT)
- August 3: First padded practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 6: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 9: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 11: Joint practice at LA Rams (TBD)
- August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 15: Dallas at Seattle (5:00 p.m. PDT)
- August 17: Open practice (11:45 a.m. PDT)
- August 22: Dallas at Arizona (7:00 p.m. MST)
- August 22: Return to Dallas (vs. Saints 08/28 @ 7:00 p.m. CDT)
This year's camp has plenty of intriguing storylines, but it starts on defense.
For the third time in as many seasons, the Cowboys are hoping they made the right decision at defensive coordinator. Christian Parker joins the club after the decision to move on from Matt Eberflus, following the split from Mike Zimmer, and with sky-high expectations.
Parker inherited the league's (and franchise's) worst defense, but he and the front office quickly got to work this offseason rebuilding the coaching staff on that side of the ball and loading it with quality free agents a key positions of need, and a draft haul headlined by former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs — a potentially generational talent.
Downs adds to a defense anchored by First-team All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, a unit that All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott is "super excited" to matchup against in training camp because “iron sharpens iron”.
And when Prescott does take the field in Oxnard, his share of the trash talking versus Parker will be largely predicated on the fact George Pickens is not only present and accounted for, but the Pro Bowl receiver plans to participate fully despite playing under the franchise tag (i.e., there will be no holdout, and no hold-in).
Can Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer's league-best offense fix what ailed them in 2025 to become mostly unstoppable? Can Parker right the defensive ship and swiftly, helping to make the Cowboys contenders in his inaugural season??
Those questions, and so many more, will begin being answered in Oxnard, and we now have the full schedule for you to use as you plan your trip to watch America's Team sharpen their swords for the most pivotal season in recent memory.
Save the dates!