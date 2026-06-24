Official 2026 Cowboys training camp calendar, dates revealed

This year's camp has plenty of intriguing storylines, but it starts on defense.

For the third time in as many seasons, the Cowboys are hoping they made the right decision at defensive coordinator. Christian Parker joins the club after the decision to move on from Matt Eberflus, following the split from Mike Zimmer, and with sky-high expectations.

Parker inherited the league's (and franchise's) worst defense, but he and the front office quickly got to work this offseason rebuilding the coaching staff on that side of the ball and loading it with quality free agents a key positions of need, and a draft haul headlined by former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs — a potentially generational talent.

Downs adds to a defense anchored by First-team All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, a unit that All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott is "super excited" to matchup against in training camp because “iron sharpens iron”.

And when Prescott does take the field in Oxnard, his share of the trash talking versus Parker will be largely predicated on the fact George Pickens is not only present and accounted for, but the Pro Bowl receiver plans to participate fully despite playing under the franchise tag (i.e., there will be no holdout, and no hold-in).

Can Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer's league-best offense fix what ailed them in 2025 to become mostly unstoppable? Can Parker right the defensive ship and swiftly, helping to make the Cowboys contenders in his inaugural season??

Those questions, and so many more, will begin being answered in Oxnard, and we now have the full schedule for you to use as you plan your trip to watch America's Team sharpen their swords for the most pivotal season in recent memory.