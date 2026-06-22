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Training Camp | 2026

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NFL announces Cowboys' joint practice, training camp reporting dates

Jun 22, 2026 at 11:29 AM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

06_22_ Schottenheimer McVay

FRISCO, Texas – On Monday, the NFL released key dates for Cowboys training camp that begins next month.

Cowboys veterans and rookies alike will report to training camp in Oxnard, California on July 28.

On August 11, the Cowboys will make the drive up to Los Angeles and hold a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. A week later on August 18, the Saints will travel to Oxnard and Dallas will hold their second joint practice.

In 2025, the Rams came to Oxnard and joint practiced with Dallas. Not only will the Cowboys defense once again face reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, but their offensive line will also work against reigning defensive player of the year Myles Garrett, who Los Angeles made a blockbuster trade for on June 1.

Holding two joint practices is one of the changes that Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made as he heads into his second year at the helm. With tough restrictions on how physical teams can be during OTAs and minicamp, getting his players in the best physical shape possible is paramount for Schottenheimer.

"It's a little harder to carry the pads later into the season," Schottenheimer said. "I do think, talking with our sports science people, there's a different way to really build some calluses during training camp. And then when the season starts, we're going to have a hard type of week, medium type of week and a light type of week… I think that's all stuff that I've learned, and am using the people that are experts more than me on how the body works and how the body recovers."

Dallas' second joint practice will come against their former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is heading into his second year as the head coach of the Saints. Christian Parker's defense will get to work against second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, as well as first-round pick Jordyn Tyson at wide receiver.

The Cowboys' full daily training camp schedule will be released later this week.

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