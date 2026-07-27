Tyler Smith on position for 2026, 'realistic' Super Bowl goals

"I think it's extremely realistic," he said. "I think if you put in the work and you do what you're supposed to do, and you continue to attack it every day, like you're supposed to attack it, you can be a champion."

It goes without saying but, hey, let's say it anyway: the Cowboys understand this season is Super Bowl or bust. Sure, the annual goal is to make it to the Super Bowl but given the fact the last two seasons ended without a playoff berth and that Dallas' front office threw the kitchen sink at fixing the defense going forward — yes, this is definitely one of the most pressure-packed seasons in recent memory.

Part of Smith's responsibility will be to impart his knowledge onto rookie linemen and second-year guard Tyler Booker, as he did last season. The other part will be to make sure he himself remains at an All-Pro level.

The challenge, however, is in not yet knowing if that needs to be at guard … or left tackle.

"You know, we'll see what happens," Smith said. "Ultimately, Schotty makes those decisions. Wherever I do line up, I'm gonna be at the best of my abilities."

That is an interesting statement given the fact it was said this offseason, by both Smith and Schottenheimer, that the 25-year-old phenom would be a guard — albeit with the asterisk that the Cowboys will field the best five men in front of All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott.

It sounds as if that asterisk made its way to Oxnard to begin training camp. The first crack at left tackle will go to former first-round pick Tyler Guyton and backup Nate Thomas, an open competition between the two being Schottenheimer's already-stated plan.

That said, Smith will likely get reps there as well, if for no other reason that insurance and due diligence (keep in mind, Smith was forced to left tackle due to injuries to Guyton and Thomas in 2025).

As that gets sorted, Smith, now heading into his fifth-year in the league, will serve double duty in also mentoring Guyton and Thomas, as well as the aforementioned Booker and others, such as Cooper Beebe.

"I mean, it's really cool," the 2022 first-round pick said of being a five-year veteran now. "It's a blessing and a privilege to be able to play the game. Every year is a blessing. You never know which one could be your last, but I think the biggest thing and part upon them is just continuing to adhere to the process.

"I mean, in football, everything is process-oriented. … You're just trying to build upon everything that you've done all year. So, I just say to them, 'Just keep the main thing, the main thing. Take it one day at a time, and just continue to get better, and continue to help your brother get better."