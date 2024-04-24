Cowboys exercise fifth-year option on Micah Parsons 

As for when he and the Cowboys will potentially get a deal done, the 24-year-old made it clear this offseason that he's perfectly fine waiting for All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott and record-setting All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to land their respective extensions.

"I do know they've got to get CeeDee Lamb done," Parsons said in February. "I think that's the priority right now, but if they're ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I'd be super excited. I'm ready to be a Cowboy for life. This is the team I wanted to be with [pre-draft]. This is the team that I want to win a championship with, and what's meant for me is what's meant for me.

"I'm not gonna rush the process. I'm just gonna enjoy the process and keep working until it's time."

Absent an extension for Parsons prior to the start of the 2025 season, the fifth-year option would pay him a salary a little south of $21.5 million.

It was a draft day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that helped facilitate the selection of Parsons in 2021.

Having racked up 40.5 sacks in his first 50 games, third-fastest to that tally in NFL history (having surpassed Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor in that regard), behind only Curtis Greer (41.5) and Mark Gastineau (54.5), Parsons is a menace to offenses.

He has also led the league in quarterback pressures on multiple occasions, and these are unreal numbers when also considering he's not been asked to do full-time work at defensive end at any point in his career.