Cowboys Expected to Acquire Veteran QB Sanchez; Likely to Back Up Dak

FRISCO, Texas– The Cowboys are expected to sign veteran Mark Sanchez to presumably be the backup quarterback for Week 1.

Dak Prescott will likely be the starter against the Giants on Sept. 11, but Sanchez will provide some veteran experience behind the rookie.

Currently, the Cowboys have three quarterbacks on the roster that was cut down to 53 players on Saturday. Sanchez will likely take one of the two backup spots behind Prescott. If the Cowboys decide to place Tony Romo on the 8-week injured reserve, the soonest the team could make that move is Sunday by 3 p.m. (CDT). However, the team might decide to keep Romo as the third quarterback for now, which would likely mean Sanchez could replace Jameill Showers as the No. 2 backup. Showers still has practice-squad eligibility if the team decided to retain him.

Sanchez, who was recently cut by the Broncos, has been with the Eagles for the last two years, followed by four seasons with the Jets, who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2009.