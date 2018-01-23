Cowboys Expected To Hire Former Seahawks Assistant Kris Richard To Staff

Jan 23, 2018 at 02:07 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas –The Cowboys are expected to hire former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard to head coach Jason Garrett's staff.

An official announcement has not yet been made, but according to reports, Richard will become the team's new secondary coach and take over passing game coordinator duties on defense.

An NFL cornerback for five seasons, the 38-year-old Richard has been an assistant coach in Seattle for the past eight years, including the last three seasons as defensive coordinator. He and the Seahawks parted ways last week.

From 2012-14, Richard worked as Seahawks defensive backs coach and oversaw the "Legion of Boom" secondary that helped Seattle reach back-to-back Super Bowls, winning the title in 2013.

Monday on DallasCowboys.com podcast "Hangin' With The Boys," executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed that the Cowboys would likely lose passing game coordinator/linebackers coach Matt Eberflus to another opportunity and were interviewing candidates to fill his passing game coordinator duties under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

The Cowboys did not retain secondary coach Joe Baker, who had an expiring contract.

