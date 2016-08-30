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Cowboys Expected To Hold Workout With Free Agent QB Austin Davis

Aug 30, 2016 at 11:25 AM

FRISCO, Texas -- In search of quarterback depth, the Cowboys are expected to hold a scheduled workout with free agent quarterback Austin Davis, who was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

With Tony Romo currently out with a fractured bone in his back, the Cowboys only have two healthy quarterbacks on the current roster: Dak Prescott, the expected starter for however long Romo's sidelined, and Jameill Showers.

The Cowboys are keeping an eye out for veteran depth, both for Thursday's preseason finale and beyond. The team expects Romo to play in 2016, but there's no official timetable for his return yet.

Davis has 10 career starts with the Rams and Browns since 2012 and has posted 13 career touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In the Rams' 34-31 loss to Dallas in 2014, he completed 30 of 42 passes for 327 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

-Rob Phillips

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