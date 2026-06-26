Mailbag: The best all-time offensive line?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Going back over the years, the Cowboys have been blessed with several Hall of Fame offensive linemen. If you had to create an offensive line out of the best linemen in team history, who would be your starters? Any backups? Please don't leave out the 1970s.–*Jeff Neistein/Woodland Hills, CA*

Nick: Well, I'm just going to say this right now - I've got Nate Newton, Erik Williams, Travis Frederick, John Niland and Flozell Adams .... all on the second team. And that's a really great O-line right there but that's how good the starters are - in my opinion of course.

Wow, great question and not an easy one. But to me, the best collection of O-linemen in Cowboys history starts with Larry Allen, arguably the best guard to ever play in the NFL. He's on the team and that's a no-brainer. I'll put him at left guard and Zack Martin will be at right guard. Easy so far.

At tackle, I'll go with the Hall of Famer and future Hall of Famer. I'll put Rayfield Wright and Tyron Smith out there. I think either could play left or right - which is why they were so good.

At center, tough call but I'll take Mark Stepnoski. So smart, so sound in his technique. Honestly, that's exactly how you could describe Travis Frederick as well. It was a toss-up but I think I'd rather have two from the 2010s, two from 1990s and one of the 70s.

Still leaves out greats like Pat Donovan, Blaine Nye, Andre Gurode and who knows... Tyler Smith is probably on his way, too.