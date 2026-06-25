Role Call: On his seventh team, Valdez-Scantling brings experience to WR room 

(Editor's Note: As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling.)

How He Got Here:

The well-traveled wide receiver has been to his share of NFL teams, now joining his seventh of his career in the Cowboys. And when it comes to playing with some of the top quarterbacks, Valdes-Scantling is no stranger from catching passes from a Pro Bowler.

His first two quarterbacks in the NFL were Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes from his time with the Packers and Chiefs, respectively. But Valdes-Scantling has also played with Josh Allen and Brock Purdy and now gets to work with Dak Prescott.

What's Next:

When you've played for as many teams as Valdez-Scantling, you have to be a quick learner. So it was vital for him to get signed when he did and participate in all of the OTAs and minicamps.

For a veteran like him, he likely benefitted from George Pickens' absence during most of the offseason practices as he Valdes-Scantling got occasional reps with the first-teamers.

He'll likely need to show he's got more value in the offense, considering he hasn't played a ton of special teams in recent years. How he fares against the likes of Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin as the third, fourth and fifth receiver will be vital in his chances of making this team.

Did You Know:

Valdes-Scantling won back-to-back Super Bowls for the Chiefs in LVII and LVIII, catching three passes for a touchdown in the second Kansas City victory.

As he heads into his ninth year playing in the NFL, Valdes-Scantling becomes the most experienced wide receiver on the Cowboys' roster, two years ahead of CeeDee Lamb.