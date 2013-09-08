Cowboys Force Six Turnovers, Hold On Late Against Giants





Wilson's second fumble would be much more costly than the first, as Barry Church picked up the ball on the Giants' first possession of the second half and scored to extend the Dallas lead to 20-10. Church was also the one to strip Wilson earlier in the game.

"Coach (Garrett) is always telling us turnovers come in bunches," Church said. "Once one comes, just keep raking at the ball, and they will fall. Today, they did."

They certainly did, as the Dallas defense forced turnovers on each of the Giants' first three possessions, marking the first time the Cowboys have ever accomplished that feat in the first quarter of a game. The only problem was the Cowboys' offense managed just three points off those turnovers.

The score was tied at 3 after the first quarter, after Tony Romo miscommunicated with rookie wide receiver Terrance Williams in the red zone. The Giants picked off the pass and returned it to the Cowboys' goal-line. DeMarco Murray, who ran 20 times for 86 yards, sprinted the distance of the field to prevent a touchdown.

The Dallas defense held its ground, as it would throughout the first half. A 70-yard touchdown catch and run by Victor Cruz, who got behind the Cowboys' secondary in the second quarter, was the only touchdown the Dallas defense allowed until Manning found Cruz again in the third quarter on an 18-yard grab.

Cruz finished with three touchdowns on the day, with his last occurring midway through the fourth quarter to cut the Cowboys' lead to 30-24. But as close as the Giants made it, the Cowboys never relinquished their lead, even after Romo went down with a rib injury.

Romo was sandwiched between defenders as the Cowboys tried to drive the field at the end of the first half. He missed just one play at the end of the second quarter before returning for the rest of the game. Wide receiver Dez Bryant also injured his foot at the end of the game and missed some time, but it didn't appear to be as serious as it seemed initially, as the receiver was able to come back later for the two-point conversion after Carr's pick-six.

"It's a sport we all love and you've got to be out there to play," Romo said. "You've got to be able to play whatever you can. I'm going to be fine. Mine is nothing really crazy."

The Cowboys' defense and special teams put Romo and the offense in favorable positions throughout the day, but some of the red zone woes of the past returned, as they were only able to reach the end zone on two of their four trips. Both of those touchdowns went to Jason Witten, who only had three touchdowns all of last season.

Witten finished with eight catches for 70 yards and the two scores, surpassing the 9,000-yard receiving mark in the process. Michael Irvin's the only other Cowboys player to reach that mark.