Cowboys Gathering Info, Weighing Options In Regard To Lucky Whitehead

Jul 24, 2017 at 08:20 AM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys went through their first on-field activity of training camp on Monday morning, but they couldn't quite leave their off-field problems behind them.

Word surfaced Monday, just before the Cowboys reported to their morning walkthrough, that Lucky Whitehead was charged with larceny for a shoplifting arrest in his home state of Virginia on June 22. The third-year wide receiver was also charged for failing to appear for a July 6 court date for the misdemeanor.

A new court date of Aug. 10 has been issued.

Whitehead did not disclose the incident to the Cowboys earlier this summer, as coach Jason Garrett said he had only just learned about it.

"I just found out about it as I came off the practice field this morning," Garrett said. "We're gathering information on it and we'll respond accordingly."

Garrett declined to elaborate much beyond the fact that the organization is currently "gathering information." But when pressed about it, he did acknowledge that releasing Whitehead is a possibility.

"Well, absolutely," he said. "Depending on what the situation is, we're going to respond accordingly and do what's in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys."

This is Whitehead's first legal issue since signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015, but it's not his first bout of trouble with the organization. He was left off the team's road trip to New York last season after he missed a Saturday morning meeting the day before the game.

