Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 1

FRISCO, Texas — The time has come for the rubber to meet the road, and the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to prove plenty. For starters, the overhauled defensive unit is now coordinated by Christian Parker and the roster looks wildly different from the one that took the field and produced the worst totals in franchise history.

Caleb Downs is now in the mix, the rookie 11th-overall pick generating a ton of excitement, although not from Giants' wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was disappointed in New York's decision to pass on him and made it clear he'd "rather get him than play against him" — an early nod toward the matchup to come on Sunday Night Football.

The trenches have been completely revamped as well, with All-Pro Quinnen Willilams and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark anchoring the defensive interior, hinting at fireworks whenever they meet running back Cam Skattebo, one of the most physical backs in the NFL.

Oh, and then there's future first-ballot Hall of Famer Von Miller waiting to greet the Giants offense in his debut with the Cowboys, so there's also that.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Dak Prescott and his stable of weapons, that still includes George Pickens alongside CeeDee Lamb, but with the emergence of Ryan Flournoy, will turn the screws in the Giants' secondary. That is if the All-Pro quarterback can get time to throw, a task heavily placed upon the shoulders of an offensive line that will be without All-Pro Tyler Smith for several games.

Javonte Williams will look to build on his breakout season by setting the tone early and often, allowing Prescott and the receiving weapons to have a chance at breaking the game open.

Will Prescott continue his historic winning streak against the Giants that stretches back to 2017, or will New York finally end it?

Tune into primetime and find out.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: NBC SPORTS/NBC 5 DFW, NFL+

Listen (National): Compass Media - Jerry Recco (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)

Listen (National): Westwood One Radio - Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst)