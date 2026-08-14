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How to Watch | 2026

Cowboys-Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen, Stream | Preseason Week 1

Aug 14, 2026 at 11:59 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_14_ How to Watch

OXNARD, Calif. — Ladies and gentlemen, we are so back. After more than eight months of going without it, the Dallas Cowboys will finally take the football field for an NFL game, and against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, no less.

Of course, the preseason is more about evaluation of talent than exposing the entire playbook to try and win a game that doesn't count toward the regular season record, but that doesn't mean there won't be fireworks of some sort.

Because even without many of the starters on the field, there are plenty of players to keep an eye on, and that includes rookie 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs — expected to suit up for the first time in a Cowboys' uniform under the bright lights.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Saturday, August 15
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Downs will join others like Shavon Revel in playing limited reps, and fellow first-round pick Malachi Lawrence could potentially see more.

The backup running back battle between Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will take center stage, as will the wide receiver room, and Joe Milton versus Sam Howell will be key to hone in on as well. In all, there will be no shortage of competition on the field in Seattle, on both sides of the ball.

And that, along with the fact you haven't seen the Cowboys in a game since early January, is all the motivation you need to glue yourself to the couch on Saturday evening.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS 11 DFW, NFL+, DallasCowboys.com

How to watch (Spanish): Televisa Univision

Listen (National): Compass Media - Ian Furness (play-by-play), Cam Cleeland (analyst)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Bill Jones (play-by-play), Isaiah Stanback (analyst), Nicole Hutchison (sideline)
TV (Spanish): Antonio de Valdes (PxP), Enrique Burak (analyst), Alfredo Tame (analyst), Memo Schutz (analyst)
Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales
Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst)

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

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