Cowboys-Saints: How to Watch, Listen, Stream | Preseason Week 3

FRISCO, Texas — Gone are the days when the Dallas Cowboys would have four preseason games to evaluate players, and the ability to cut the roster down multiple times before the regular season. With only three outings in August, and one cutdown day to reduce the team to 53 players, their upcoming contest against the New Orleans Saints becomes critical.

There's never any love lost between these two clubs either, evidenced most recently by the fact they were both fined by the NFL for being unable to conduct a joint practice without turning it into the Royal Rumble.

It's that exact energy, however, that should make their matchup this Friday feel like anything but a preseason game. The intensity will not be lacking on the field, that much is promised.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

On the evaluation front, the battle for backup QB is as hot as the Texas afternoons the Cowboys returned to to finish camp. Joe Milton stacked onto his strong second half in Seattle with a sensational first half in Arizona, and Sam Howell needs to have a bounceback day to close the gap behind Dak Prescott.

Other battles that have heated to a boil include backup running back, wide receiver (Camden Brown vs. Jonathan Mingo has become pure cinema), defensive tackle, linebacker and tight end, but that will all be sorted by the time the clock hits all zeroes at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

Tune in or miss the last bit of preseason fireworks.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: CBS 11 DFW, ESPN Unlimited, NFL+

How to watch (Spanish): Televisa Univision, Telemundo 39

Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emirich (play-by-play), Jesse Holley (analyst)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Bill Jones (play-by-play), Isaiah Stanback (analyst), Nicole Hutchison (sideline)

TV (Spanish) - Televisa Univision: Antonio de Valdes (PxP), Enrique Burak (analyst), A. Tame/M. Schutz (analyst), Daniel Schvartzman (sideline)

TV (Spanish) - Telemundo 39: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Ambar Garcia (sideline)

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Ambar Garcia (sideline)