Cowboys Give Shot To London Native; Sign Developmental DE Prospect Efe Obada

IRVING, Texas -Not only did the Cowboys have a productive week in London last fall, which ended with a victory over the Jaguars, but they might have found an interesting prospect along the way.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys signed Londoner Efe Obada, who has only played five games of organized American Football, spending part of last season with the London Warriors of the British American Football Association.

Obada, who has no college football experience, apparently showed enough promise during a workout last year with the Cowboys. The link between the two is Aden Durde, the Warriors' defensive coordinator who spent last summer with the Cowboys as an intern coach in the team's minority fellowship coaching program.

At 6-6, 255 pounds, Obada has played both defensive end and tight end but expects to line up on the defensive side of the ball this summer during the offseason practices.

To give him plenty of time to develop, the Cowboys signed Obada to a three-year contract worth the league minimum in salary.

While he might be a long shot to make the roster, Obada realizes the opportunity in front of him. Currently, Obada works in a warehouse near London.