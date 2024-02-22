Cowboys hire Steve Shimko as offensive assistant

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have hired Boston College offensive coordinator Steve Shimko as an offensive assistant, the team can confirm, after Will Harriger was hired away from the Cowboys' coaching staff this offseason to be the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Shimko reunites with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas after the two spent two seasons together in Seattle in 2018 and 2019. Shimko's prior experience includes working as a graduate assistant at Rutgers, Western Michigan and Georgia before landing on-field at Garden City Community College as the JUCO powerhouse's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016. He would hold that position for two years before moving onto the Seahawks for two seasons. Boston College then came calling as he served as tight ends coach in 2020 and 2021, quarterbacks coach in 2022 and offensive coordinator for the Eagles this past season.

In his one season as coordinator, the Eagles were 80th in FBS with 24.8 points per game and 68th in total offense with 381.2 yards per game. The team finished 7-6 with a win over No. 23-ranked SMU in the Fenway Bowl.

The program at Boston College quickly went into the coaching carousel this offseason when head coach Jeff Hafley abruptly left the team to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. The team moved on to hiring former NFL head coach and coordinator Bill O'Brien last Thursday as its new head coach, leaving the offensive-minded coordinator Shimko with the decision to release the offense to O'Brien or find an opportunity elsewhere.