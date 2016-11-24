Cowboys' Inactives Remain Unchanged From Week 11 vs. Baltimore

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys' Thanksgiving inactives list remains unchanged from Sunday's game against Baltimore.

The Cowboys have ruled Mark Sanchez, Morris Claiborne, Darius Jackson, Barry Church, Mark Nzeocha, Chaz Green and Benson Mayowa inactive against Washington.

It's not a surprising list, given how healthy the Cowboys have been in recent weeks. Church and Claiborne are both still recuperating from injuries they suffered against Philadelphia. Chaz Green is also once again absent as he continues to battle his foot sprain from Oct. 2

Other than those three injuries, however, the inactives are mainly healthy scratches – on account of good health all across the rest of the roster.

Tony Romo will once again be active as Dak Prescott's backup. Other injury concerns like Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence are all active and ready to go.

Washington's inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receiver Rashard Ross, running back Matt Jones, long snapper Nick Sundberg, tackle Blaine Causell, guard Arie Kuandjio and defensive end Matt Ioannidis.