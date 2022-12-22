Cowboys Land 7 Players on NFC Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – While the look and feel of the Pro Bowl will be vastly different this season, the accomplishment of getting there hasn't changed.

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night and seven Cowboys were on the list, including a pair of first-timers.

But to no surprise Micah Parsons is back for his second straight Pro Bowl, joined by cornerback Trevon Diggs, who also made it for the second time.

On offense, guard Zack Martin was selected to the Pro Bowl for his eighth time in his nine-year career.

Other returning Pro Bowlers include DeMarcus Lawrence (third selection) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (second).

The first-time selections were running back Tony Pollard and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who becomes the first player in Cowboys history to make the Pro Bowl solely as a kick/punt returner.

The NFL decided to remove the actual Pro Bowl game and has replaced it with a Skill Challenge in Las Vegas. The NFL Pro Bowl Games will showcase a variety of football-related challenges between the AFC and NFC, with Peyton & Eli Manning serving as the captains. The Pro Bowl Games will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, televised live by ESPN/ABC.

Here are some quick facts regarding the Cowboys' Pro Bowl selections: