Cowboys Land 7 Players on NFC Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – While the look and feel of the Pro Bowl will be vastly different this season, the accomplishment of getting there hasn't changed.
The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night and seven Cowboys were on the list, including a pair of first-timers.
But to no surprise Micah Parsons is back for his second straight Pro Bowl, joined by cornerback Trevon Diggs, who also made it for the second time.
On offense, guard Zack Martin was selected to the Pro Bowl for his eighth time in his nine-year career.
Other returning Pro Bowlers include DeMarcus Lawrence (third selection) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (second).
The first-time selections were running back Tony Pollard and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who becomes the first player in Cowboys history to make the Pro Bowl solely as a kick/punt returner.
The NFL decided to remove the actual Pro Bowl game and has replaced it with a Skill Challenge in Las Vegas. The NFL Pro Bowl Games will showcase a variety of football-related challenges between the AFC and NFC, with Peyton & Eli Manning serving as the captains. The Pro Bowl Games will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, televised live by ESPN/ABC.
Here are some quick facts regarding the Cowboys' Pro Bowl selections:
- Turpin is the only true return specialist to make the Pro Bowl for the Cowboys. Despite not having a touchdown return, Turpin is the only player in the NFL with both a punt return and kickoff return of 50+ yards.
- Martin moves into sixth place on the Cowboys Pro Bowl list, tied with teammate Tyron Smith and Randy White. The only other Cowboys O-lineman with more Pro Bowls is Larry Allen (10).
- Despite starting just three games, Pollard got the Pro Bowl nod as he ranks seventh in the NFL among running backs with 969 yards. Of those players, he leads them with a 5.5 yard average.
- Lamb has 1,087 receiving yards – eighth in the NFL overall and third in the NFC among wide receivers. This is his second selection after he was added to the team last year as an alternate.
- Parsons is the seventh player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, and just the third defensive players overall, along with Everson Walls (1981-82) and Mel Renfro (1964-65).
- Lawrence returns to the Pro Bowl after a three-year absence. He made it in 2017 and 2018 but is back in the game, showing that his reputation as a run-stopper and pressure player is valued more than just sacks. Lawrence has six sacks this year, tied for 45th in the NFL.
- Diggs earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection, becoming the first Cowboys cornerback since Deion Sanders to make it in consecutive years. Sanders earned four straight while playing for Dallas (1996-99).