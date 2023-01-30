Tyler Biadasz Added To NFC Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys now have eight players on the NFC's Pro Bowl roster.

Add center Tyler Biadasz to the list as the fourth-year pro was named as an alternate for Philadelphia's Jason Kelce after the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl.

Not only is this the first career Pro Bowl for Biadasz, but he's the first Cowboys center headed to the Pro Bowl since Travis Frederick, who was selected five times (2014-17, 2019).

Biadasz started the first 16 games of the season before suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Titans game, forcing him to miss the regular-season finale against Washington. Biadasz returned to play both playoff games.

The Cowboys now have eight Pro Bowlers, the most since in one season since 2018, ironically the last time they made it to the NFC Divisional round.

Biadasz joins three offensive players – Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard – along with three defensive players – Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence – along with return specialist KaVontae Turpin.

Biadasz, Turpin and Pollard are all first-time selections although ankle surgery will prevent Pollard from participating. He was replaced already by Vikings RB Delvin Cook.

The Cowboys could always land more Pro Bowlers in the next couple of days if there are more injuries, depending on their number of alternates.

This marks the first season in which the NFL will not play an actual Pro Bowl game but instead have turned into a more of a light-hearted skills competition that will feature the NFC and AFC players squaring off in a variety of contests from dodgeball, longest drive (golf), best catch competitions and then a flag football game at the end.