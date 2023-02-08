CowBuzz: Recapping "Winning" Time in Las Vegas

Life is more fun with games, especially with the newly revamped NFL Pro Bowl Games, held in Las Vegas this past weekend.
The Dallas Cowboys were well represented among the many celebrities and athletes in attendance as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, KaVontae Turpin and Tyler Biadasz played for Eli Manning's NFC Team.
Competing through five rounds of skill challenges and a flag football game, the Dallas Cowboys and their NFC teammates were victorious with a final score of 35-33.
Among the standouts was No. 88 himself, CeeDee Lamb. The wide receiver finished the Sunday's flag football game with six catches, 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Representing the Dallas Cowboys defense was Trevon Diggs, who picked off a pass from his own brother, Stefon Diggs.
AFC Head Coach Peyton Manning also commented on Micah Parson's pressure on defense, calling it "unfair" for his team to have to go up against him.
Off the field, our guys had a chance to meet and collab with celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, who gave his stamp of approval for Parsons and Diggs.
Parsons also teamed up Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson to bring home his second #ProBowlGames Madden title.
All-in-all, it was a winning weekend in Vegas for the Cowboys and their teammates.