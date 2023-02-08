Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Recapping "Winning" Time in Las Vegas

Feb 08, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Westcott_Audrey-HS20-thumb
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Coordinator

CowBuzz--Recapping-“Winning”-Time-in-Las-Vegas-hero

Life is more fun with games, especially with the newly revamped NFL Pro Bowl Games, held in Las Vegas this past weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys were well represented among the many celebrities and athletes in attendance as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, KaVontae Turpin and Tyler Biadasz played for Eli Manning's NFC Team.

Competing through five rounds of skill challenges and a flag football game, the Dallas Cowboys and their NFC teammates were victorious with a final score of 35-33.

Among the standouts was No. 88 himself, CeeDee Lamb. The wide receiver finished the Sunday's flag football game with six catches, 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Representing the Dallas Cowboys defense was Trevon Diggs, who picked off a pass from his own brother, Stefon Diggs.

AFC Head Coach Peyton Manning also commented on Micah Parson's pressure on defense, calling it "unfair" for his team to have to go up against him.

Off the field, our guys had a chance to meet and collab with celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, who gave his stamp of approval for Parsons and Diggs.

Parsons also teamed up Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson to bring home his second #ProBowlGames Madden title.

All-in-all, it was a winning weekend in Vegas for the Cowboys and their teammates.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Kearse Covets Tom Brady's Last INT Ball

Cowboys Nation and Fox Sports wasted no time in reminding the world which team will forever be Brady's last loss in the league.

news

CowBuzz: Trevon Diggs Gives Props to DB Coach

It's easy to look at the mistakes when the season comes to an end and focus on what could have been. However, time stays fleeting, and you can either wallow in regret or you can focus on growth and what comes next.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Still "Money Maher's Biggest Fan"

Football is FAMILY and that stays true through the wins, losses and everything in between; and thanks to a clip from the #DALvsTB Sounds From The Sideline, the sports world was able to see just how the Dallas Cowboys embody that mindset.

news

CowBuzz: Micah, Dak, MG Witness Baseball History

On Oct. 4, 2022, history was made deep in the heart of Texas. The New York Yankees took on the Texas Rangers to wrap up the regular season at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

news

CowBuzz: Diggs Brothers Profiled In Latest SI Issue

The subject of a recent Sports Illustrated feature, Trevon & Stefon Diggs talk about the "unbreakable bond" between these two brothers.

news

CowBuzz: Three Legends Compete On The Course

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic featured three Cowboys legends among 50 celebrity golfers who competed last weekend at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Sending Families To Super Bowl

In honor of that tradition the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family surprised members of the community whose merit tells a similar story with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Gifts Exclusive Jordans To Teammates

It's officially giving season and on Wednesday, Dak Prescott surprised the team Christmas gifts to kick it off right.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Special Cleats For A Special Clause

A defensive-led Cowboys' win against the Saints highlighted DeMarcus Lawrence's impact on the field, while his anime-inspired cleats emphasized his dedication to the community.

news

CowBuzz: The Cowboys' MVP Connection

From one mission to another, the Dallas Cowboys are always about supporting their teammates. This week they teamed up with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) for a community workout at The Star at Frisco's practice field.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE.

Advertising