#ProBowl | 2023

Pro Bowl Ballots Now Open For Fan Voting

Nov 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Pro-Bowl-Ballots-Now-Open-For-Fan-Voting-hero

While we're still right in the middle of the regular season, the time is now to start thinking about the Pro Bowl.

And while this is the first season in which there won't be an actual Pro Bowl game being played, the voting is still the same as the NFL will switch to a new format that includes flag football and a skill competition. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

Still, the players want that recognition of being a Pro Bowler and the fans will have a big say in the matter.

For the past two seasons, the Cowboys have had six players make the Pro Bowl, including last year when four players – Micah Parsons, Bryan Anger, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs – were selected for the first time.

Fans can vote as often as they'd like until Thursday, December 15 on www.dallascowboys.com/pro-bowl-games/vote

Fans can text VOTE to 635635 for more info on how to vote.

Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the All-Star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

Related Content

news

Updates: Zeke, Brown Making Strides for Week 11

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Gallimore, Kearse Explain Root of 'Boys Run-D Woes

Neville Gallimore knows exactly what's wrong with the Cowboys run defense, and other Dallas defenders are joining him in pointing it out as they try to use the Vikings to get on the 'same page'

news

Cowboys Prep For "Best Receiver in the League"

Justin Jefferson is having his best season yet. But the Cowboys had success in slowing down the all-world receiver in the past. Can they do it again on Sunday?

news

Cowboys Sign Antonio Callaway, Takk McKinley

Takkarist McKinley has been on the Cowboys radar since he exited UCLA, and he'll now join them in a reunion with Dan Quinn - as Antonio Callaway enters to create more competition at WR.

Advertising