Pro Bowl Ballots Now Open For Fan Voting

While we're still right in the middle of the regular season, the time is now to start thinking about the Pro Bowl.

And while this is the first season in which there won't be an actual Pro Bowl game being played, the voting is still the same as the NFL will switch to a new format that includes flag football and a skill competition. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

Still, the players want that recognition of being a Pro Bowler and the fans will have a big say in the matter.

For the past two seasons, the Cowboys have had six players make the Pro Bowl, including last year when four players – Micah Parsons, Bryan Anger, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs – were selected for the first time.

Fans can vote as often as they'd like until Thursday, December 15 on www.dallascowboys.com/pro-bowl-games/vote

Fans can text VOTE to 635635 for more info on how to vote.