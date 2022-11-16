Pro Bowl Ballots Now Open For Fan Voting

While we're still right in the middle of the regular season, the time is now to start thinking about the Pro Bowl.
And while this is the first season in which there won't be an actual Pro Bowl game being played, the voting is still the same as the NFL will switch to a new format that includes flag football and a skill competition. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.
Still, the players want that recognition of being a Pro Bowler and the fans will have a big say in the matter.
For the past two seasons, the Cowboys have had six players make the Pro Bowl, including last year when four players – Micah Parsons, Bryan Anger, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs – were selected for the first time.
Fans can vote as often as they'd like until Thursday, December 15 on www.dallascowboys.com/pro-bowl-games/vote
Fans can text VOTE to 635635 for more info on how to vote.
Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the All-Star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.