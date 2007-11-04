Cowboys Leave Philly With Convincing 38-17 Victory

Nov 04, 2007 at 02:18 PM
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Mailbag: Will early travel affect Cowboys?
The Cowboys already have one of the toughest strength of schedules in the NFL. Now a Sunday night game at New York in Week 1 means arriving back in Dallas early Monday morning. Then in Week 3 there is the long trip to Brazil. Are you worried about how the heavy travel at the start the season will also affect the team?