Dak Prescott on "biggest key" to managing long road trips on 2026 schedule

FRISCO, Texas — In between taking swings during the annual Home Run Derby community event Thursday night, Dak Prescott was asked about the Cowboys' newly released schedule.

But it was another "S" word on his mind, especially when discussing the long trip to Brazil in Week 3 – Sleep.

The Cowboys quarterback said getting enough rest, even on the plane, will be vital as he and his teammates prepare for the franchise's first international game in 12 years.

As Prescott enters his 11th season, the experience will be a first, something he admitted he thought would have happened by now.

"I'm excited. Playing in my first international game, going into my 11th season, I would've thought we would've had one by now," Prescott said. "But it's all good. The travel will be tough, but international games are part of growing this game. It's something we'll manage. We have to take care of our bodies."

And it sounds like rest will be the key.

"For us, we have to make sure we get some good sleep on the plane," Prescott said, referring to the expected 10-hour flight each way to Rio de Janeiro. "I think that's one of the biggest keys. Sleeping on a plane hasn't ever been too difficult for me. Hopefully it doesn't become an issue that week. We'll just manage. We've done it before with Thanksgiving week, just not with travel like this. Other teams have, though. It's not new. They're doing everything they can to make sure we have the best plan and resources for recovery. I'm looking forward to it."

What makes the trip to Rio even tougher is what follows.

After the Week 3 matchup against the Ravens, announced back in February, the Cowboys will return from the lengthy flight only to head back on the road for a Week 4 game in Houston. That's followed by a short week against Tampa Bay, giving Dallas three games in an 11-day stretch.

"We've been part of three games in 11 days before," Prescott said. "Every year with Thanksgiving, it's nothing new. The key is getting on top of it and winning those games. It all happens fast, so you have to stay locked in and not let those games slip by."

Prescott is coming off one of the most productive statistical seasons of his career, leading the NFL in completions (404) while setting a career high with 600 pass attempts. It's a number he'd likely prefer to reduce, with hopes the Cowboys can play more often with second-half leads.

Still, his 4,552 passing yards ranked as the second-highest total of his career and the third-highest in franchise history, trailing only Tony Romo's 4,903 yards in 2012 and Prescott's own 4,902-yard season in 2019. Notably, all three of those seasons coincided with Dallas hovering around .500, including two 8–8 finishes and last year's 7–9–1 record.

This year, less might mean more for Prescott, fewer attempts and yards potentially translating into more wins.