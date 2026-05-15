Mailbag: Will early travel affect Cowboys?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
The Cowboys already have one of the toughest strength of schedules in the NFL. Now a Sunday night game at New York in Week 1 means arriving back in Dallas early Monday morning. Then in Week 3 there is the long trip to Brazil. Are you worried about how the heavy travel at the start the season will also affect the team? – Henry Anderson*,* Austin, TX
Nick: As it turns out, I think this question was asked even more the official schedule came out. I think post-Brazil is even tougher than the travel before the game. To me, the one game that stands out the most as a challenge is Tampa Bay. And that's not to say the Bucs are the best team on the slate by any means.
But when you think about having a 10-hour flight after the Ravens game in Rio - and then it's a normal week with a Sunday game in Houston, that's tough enough right there. But when you get back from Houston that night... forget that it's only 7:30 or so and still daylight. But it's really a Wednesday, so to speak. The fact the NFL scheduled the Bucs game for that Thursday night, giving the Cowboys three games in 11 days with two road games, including one to a different continent - is downright brutal.
So yes, I think it was affect the team and their legs. And on top of the travel, you're facing some good teams. Baltimore was a missed FG away from making the playoffs and if their quarterback is healthy, that's a better team in 2025. Houston has the best defense in the league and the Bucs are probably similar to the Cowboys in talent and last year's turnout.
Three tough games with three tougher travel conditions around it.
Tommy: I think it's fair to worry. That is a lot of air miles in the first three weeks of the season. I would say what makes me think there could be optimism on how the Cowboys handle it is their stretch of three games in 10 days last season, two games of which were against the teams in the Super Bowl the previous year, and being able to come out on top in two of those three games.
Is this a completely different animal? Yes, absolutely. Dallas played two of the three games at home in that three game stretch last year. However, I think the Cowboys will be up for the task and Brian Schottenheimer and his staff will be cognizant of what it is their players need during that stretch in order to stay in the best physical shape possible.
Mailbag
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