 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2026

Cowboys veterans on Caleb Downs: 'I love the way that he's wired'

May 15, 2026 at 11:52 AM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

05_15_ Caleb Downs

FRISCO, Texas – Nearly a month after the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys' rookie class has begun integrating with the veterans and new additions to Dallas' roster.

At the forefront of the newcomers is Caleb Downs, who Dallas selected with the 11th overall pick. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said at the team's charity home run derby Thursday night that he's already spent some time around Downs and is looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish in his highly anticipated rookie season.

"I love that way that's he wired and I'm excited for him," Prescott said. "He's got some great vets, whether it be myself to ask questions to or great vets on that defensive side now to help make sure that he gets off to a great start."

Being a first-round pick comes with a lot of pressure and expectations, and the Cowboys have not been shy about their praise for Downs and what they believe he can do in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's system. Downs' teammates have already seen first-hand how he's handling everything that comes with being a rookie with lofty hopes.

"He's a worker for sure," Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. "He wants to get better every day. His film speaks for itself. I feel like he came in already with the media talking about he's a first rounder and they're expecting a lot from him. He just kind of disregarded it, just coming in working every day hard. Just want to help do whatever to help the team [get] better.

Overshown said that he and Downs conversed during the Cowboys team voluntary workouts, which began on Monday when rookies were allowed to join the veterans. Overshown was able to get an understanding of Downs' goals for himself in Dallas' defense.

"He's here to help us win," Overshown said. "He's here to ball out. And so I'm excited. When you've got those types of players on your team, you always got a chance on Sundays."

Going into the offseason, improving the defense was at the top of the list for Dallas. Going into 2026, the Cowboys will have 14 new defensive players following acquisitions in free agency and the draft. Although it's early, Prescott's first impressions of the new unit with Downs and the other additions have been positive.

"Obviously, we needed help," Prescott said. "We went into that side, everybody knowing that's what we were going to do starting with the staff and did that, to then just adding as many players as we can whether it be veterans in free agent signings or in the draft. I think we did a hell of a job. Just being around these guys for two weeks, looks like they're a lot of high character guys."

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott on "biggest key" to managing long road trips on 2026 schedule

Don't sleep on the 2026 Cowboys. Unless maybe it's during one of these long road trips the Cowboys have, including a trek to Brazil in Week 3. Dak Prescott said sleep might be the biggest factor in managing the long trip.

news

Dak Prescott on George Pickens signing franchise tag, offseason work together

After George Pickens signed his franchise tag on April 29, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has shown support for his Pro Bowl wide receiver and is "comfortable with where he's at" as the two have held throwing sessions together this offseason.

news

Zero to 100: Breaking down key facts from the 2026 schedule

The schedule is out. Now, it's time to break it down. Here's a few key facts and figures surrounding this year's schedule.

news

NFL announces Cowboys' 2026 complete 17-game schedule

The NFL has released the Cowboys' official 2026 complete 17-game schedule, highlighted by six primetime games and Dallas' first international trip since 2014.

news

3 Points: Is KaVontae Turpin entering GOAT status as a kick returner?

KaVontae Turpin already has three Pro Bowls under his belt. Some of the very best to ever return kicks are sitting at four. Does that mean Turpin is at least in the conversation as one of the best?

news

3 Points: Jake Ferguson already climbing Cowboys TE charts

While Jake Ferguson had career-highs in catches, earning a second Pro Bowl, there is an area of his game that could be improved.

news

Mick Shots: A scheduling ditch; whistling for Pete

In this week's Mick Shots, the Cowboys are facing a tough travel schedule to start the season, a rehab update, story time with Pat Summerall, remembering Craig Morton and more.

news

Tape Talk: Devin Moore's best football may still lie ahead

Cowboys fourth-round pick Devin Moore finally got a healthy season under his belt in his final year at Florida, and flashed what he could be at the NFL level. In Dallas, his best football may be yet to come.

news

3 Points: Tyler Booker looking to build on strong start with Cowboys

With his rookie season in the rear view mirror, Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Booker is looking to build on a strong start to his career heading into year two in Dallas.

news

Tape Talk: Drew Shelton's physicality pops in run & pass game

The Cowboys believe fourth-round pick and offensive lineman Drew Shelton can play just about anywhere on the line. Wherever he settles, the physicality he plays with pops off the tape.

news

Former Cowboys QB Craig Morton passes away at age 83

Craig Morton, the starting QB of the Cowboys' first Super Bowl and an opposing starting QB in another Super Bowl, passed away at age 83.

Advertising