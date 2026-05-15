Cowboys veterans on Caleb Downs: 'I love the way that he's wired'

Being a first-round pick comes with a lot of pressure and expectations, and the Cowboys have not been shy about their praise for Downs and what they believe he can do in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's system. Downs' teammates have already seen first-hand how he's handling everything that comes with being a rookie with lofty hopes.

"He's a worker for sure," Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. "He wants to get better every day. His film speaks for itself. I feel like he came in already with the media talking about he's a first rounder and they're expecting a lot from him. He just kind of disregarded it, just coming in working every day hard. Just want to help do whatever to help the team [get] better.

Overshown said that he and Downs conversed during the Cowboys team voluntary workouts, which began on Monday when rookies were allowed to join the veterans. Overshown was able to get an understanding of Downs' goals for himself in Dallas' defense.

"He's here to help us win," Overshown said. "He's here to ball out. And so I'm excited. When you've got those types of players on your team, you always got a chance on Sundays."

Going into the offseason, improving the defense was at the top of the list for Dallas. Going into 2026, the Cowboys will have 14 new defensive players following acquisitions in free agency and the draft. Although it's early, Prescott's first impressions of the new unit with Downs and the other additions have been positive.