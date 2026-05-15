Cowboys veterans on Caleb Downs: 'I love the way that he's wired'

FRISCO, Texas – Nearly a month after the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys' rookie class has begun integrating with the veterans and new additions to Dallas' roster.
At the forefront of the newcomers is Caleb Downs, who Dallas selected with the 11th overall pick. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said at the team's charity home run derby Thursday night that he's already spent some time around Downs and is looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish in his highly anticipated rookie season.
"I love that way that's he wired and I'm excited for him," Prescott said. "He's got some great vets, whether it be myself to ask questions to or great vets on that defensive side now to help make sure that he gets off to a great start."
Being a first-round pick comes with a lot of pressure and expectations, and the Cowboys have not been shy about their praise for Downs and what they believe he can do in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's system. Downs' teammates have already seen first-hand how he's handling everything that comes with being a rookie with lofty hopes.
"He's a worker for sure," Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. "He wants to get better every day. His film speaks for itself. I feel like he came in already with the media talking about he's a first rounder and they're expecting a lot from him. He just kind of disregarded it, just coming in working every day hard. Just want to help do whatever to help the team [get] better.
Overshown said that he and Downs conversed during the Cowboys team voluntary workouts, which began on Monday when rookies were allowed to join the veterans. Overshown was able to get an understanding of Downs' goals for himself in Dallas' defense.
"He's here to help us win," Overshown said. "He's here to ball out. And so I'm excited. When you've got those types of players on your team, you always got a chance on Sundays."
Going into the offseason, improving the defense was at the top of the list for Dallas. Going into 2026, the Cowboys will have 14 new defensive players following acquisitions in free agency and the draft. Although it's early, Prescott's first impressions of the new unit with Downs and the other additions have been positive.
"Obviously, we needed help," Prescott said. "We went into that side, everybody knowing that's what we were going to do starting with the staff and did that, to then just adding as many players as we can whether it be veterans in free agent signings or in the draft. I think we did a hell of a job. Just being around these guys for two weeks, looks like they're a lot of high character guys."