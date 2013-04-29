Cowboys Look To Follow New England Model Going Forward





But the intention is crystal clear.

"We welcome the opportunity to add a real tight end – with New England-type emphasis there. And can this quarterback have both of them? He sure can," Jones said.

Unsurprisingly, that emulation carried into the later rounds of the draft on Saturday afternoon. New England has long used a platoon of running backs, rather than one featured ball carrier. The Patriots have only had two 1,000-yard rushers since their 2004 Super Bowl season. One of those, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, barely topped the mark at 1,008. Stevan Ridley was their first back to have a truly prolific season behind Tom Brady when he ripped off 1,200 yards in 2012.

"They've been three wide receiver teams in the past; they've been a couple of tight end teams in recent years when they've gotten these guy," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. "They do a great job playing to the strengths of their personnel."

If their selection of Joseph Randle in the fifth round Saturday pans out, look for the Cowboys to try a similar platoon system with Randle and DeMarco Murray, with Lance Dunbar used as an occasional change of pace.

"Somebody asked the starter question early. You can make a big case in this day and time that your second running back is going to take snaps and be a part of your coaching strategy," Jones said of Randle. "There aren't 11 starters on offense – there's 14, or there's 15, or there's 13. When we say 'starter,' we really could envision him coming in and having that many plays a game." [embedded_ad]

So, four of seven draft picks were spent to help create offensive firepower. With any luck, it could be enough to push Dallas' sixth-ranked offense up toward New England at No. 1. The three defensive picks in this draft? A safety, a cornerback and a linebacker-safety tweener. All three picks should hopefully help bolster the Cowboys' awful turnover margin of -13 – something the 25 Patriots used to mitigate a mediocre defense.

"You can't get it all, so you want to tailor to what you do best," Jones said.

The blueprint seems pretty obvious. Whether it works that way is yet to be determined.