Cowboys Mailbag:Andy Tarbutton, Tyler, Texas:

Mailbag: Going Heavy At Certain Roster Positions?
With a few players who can play more than one position on defense – safety/linebacker, linebacker/pass rusher, edge rusher/defensive tackle – wouldn't this allow the team to go heavy at several positions?
Mailbag: Set At D-Line, Or Geno Atkins An Option?
What are the odds that the Cowboys sign Geno Atkins? I think he would be a nice bridge for a veteran player to help the young defensive line.
Mailbag: Sack Total For Tank, Gregory, Parsons?
With Randy Gregory having a full offseason the first time in his career, and the addition of Micah Parsons, what's your total sack number predictions between the three?
Mailbag: Pass Rush Help? Not Enough WR Speed?
The one thing I haven't heard is "elite speed" - someone who scares the defense of running a deep route. Is there anyone on the Cowboys roster with this kind of speed?
Mailbag: Depth Concerns At Two Positions?
What are two positions that you feel the Cowboys have good talent at but could use more depth?
Mailbag: Extra Scrutiny From Hard Knocks?
Do you think the Cowboys being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" will put too much pressure or scrutiny on them to make it to the playoffs?
Mailbag: Taking Fewer Risks On Special Teams?
Do you think we will see less trick plays on special teams this year, since we will (hopefully) have more leads?
Mailbag: Is Ezekiel Elliott Underappreciated?
Do you expect Zeke to have a better year if the offensive line stays healthy and where would you rank him against the other starting running backs in the league?
Mailbag: Last Minute QB Addition Before Camp?
Last time I checked, Alex Smith is still available. Any chance you see the Cowboys upgrading the position (backup QB) before the start of camp?
Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle? WR Trade?
Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle?
Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname? Next Woodson?
Which past and present Cowboys players do you think have had the best nicknames?