Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag:Andy Tarbutton, Tyler, Texas:

Jul 21, 2006 at 03:50 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Going Heavy At Certain Roster Positions?

With a few players who can play more than one position on defense – safety/linebacker, linebacker/pass rusher, edge rusher/defensive tackle – wouldn't this allow the team to go heavy at several positions? 
news

Mailbag: Set At D-Line, Or Geno Atkins An Option?

What are the odds that the Cowboys sign Geno Atkins? I think he would be a nice bridge for a veteran player to help the young defensive line.
news

Mailbag: Sack Total For Tank, Gregory, Parsons?

With Randy Gregory having a full offseason the first time in his career, and the addition of Micah Parsons, what's your total sack number predictions between the three? 
news

Mailbag: Pass Rush Help? Not Enough WR Speed?

The one thing I haven't heard is "elite speed" - someone who scares the defense of running a deep route. Is there anyone on the Cowboys roster with this kind of speed?
news

Mailbag: Depth Concerns At Two Positions?

What are two positions that you feel the Cowboys have good talent at but could use more depth? 
news

Mailbag: Extra Scrutiny From Hard Knocks?

Do you think the Cowboys being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" will put too much pressure or scrutiny on them to make it to the playoffs? 
news

Mailbag: Taking Fewer Risks On Special Teams?

Do you think we will see less trick plays on special teams this year, since we will (hopefully) have more leads?
news

Mailbag: Is Ezekiel Elliott Underappreciated?

Do you expect Zeke to have a better year if the offensive line stays healthy and where would you rank him against the other starting running backs in the league? 
news

Mailbag: Last Minute QB Addition Before Camp?

Last time I checked, Alex Smith is still available. Any chance you see the Cowboys upgrading the position (backup QB) before the start of camp? 
news

Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle? WR Trade?

Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle?
news

Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname? Next Woodson?

Which past and present Cowboys players do you think have had the best nicknames? 
news

Mailbag: Roster Expansion? Pass Rush Helping DBs?

Do you think the Cowboys' pass rush will be good enough to help out the young DBs this season? Why or why not? 
Advertising