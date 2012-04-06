Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: April 6, 2012

Apr 06, 2012 at 05:39 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

PATRICK LYNCH EL PASO, TX: Over the last few years the Cowboys have had Roy Williams, Pat Watkins, Ken Hamlin, Alan Ball, Barry Church, Abe Elam and now Brodney Pool all play at safety. Do you think we should get a bona fide starter for the next 5-10 years in this year's draft?

Rob: The great Keith Davis doesn't get a mention? You missed him and a few others, but I get your point. The Cowboys haven't found any stability there since Darren Woodson. Gerald Sensabaugh has been pretty solid overall and will be back on a new contract, but the Cowboys need to pair him with another strong cover safety. Is Mark Barron that guy? He's definitely a big hitter and he's a winner. Harrison Smith is another good prospect, but not sure there's a "can't-miss" guy after that.

Nick: That sounds like a great plan. The problem is, it's pretty hard to get that safety you're talking about. Really, only two teams have that guy in the NFL. So even if the Cowboys went for the "bona fide" route and took maybe Alabama's Mark Barron, there are no guarantees it would pan out like that. Since taking Roy Williams with the eighth pick in 2002, the Cowboys haven't made the position a high priority. Those guys you mentioned were either later-round picks, undrafted or signed on one-year deals from other teams. If the Cowboys want to improve the position, then maybe it's time to make it a higher priority.

SKIP GUEST COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA: What would you think about the Cowboys signing Dallas Clark for a year or two? Very similar game to Jason Witten, and both lined up together would give defenses fits.

Rob:Seen this question a lot. Dallas Clark might not have one year left in this league, much less two. There are rumors that injuries have piled up to the point where retirement is a possibility. The Broncos didn't sign Clark to play with Peyton Manning again. That says a lot, doesn't it? Plus, the Cowboys don't need a Witten clone; they need a blocker type to complement him. They'll find one, if not in the draft then off the waiver wire at some point.

Nick: I think the thing people forget about Martellus Bennett was that he was a very good blocker. He could play alongside of Witten and hold his own against the pass-rushers and occasional blitzes. If you signed a guy like Clark, someone who really is more of a one-dimensional tight end, it would probably keep Witten in the pocket to block more than he already is. I don't think Clark is the kind of fit for this offense because he's really just a pass-catcher. It certainly worked in Indy's offense because they weren't trying to disguise his role. For the Cowboys, they want their tight ends to be more versatile than that.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Can the Offense Find Focus Early?

Clearly the Cowboys can turn it on and control their destiny, but what can be done to help the offense gain that focus from the start?

news

Mailbag: Missed Throws a Bigger Problem?

Dak Prescott's interceptions have gotten a lot of attention, but do you think the bigger problem is all of his missed throws? Balls falling at the feet of receivers or thrown behind receivers?

news

Mailbag: Stick With Up-Tempo Offense?

Why don't we use it more instead of the conventional huddling up before running the play?

news

Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For T.Y. Hilton?

So I'm excited about the move but should I temper my expectations? What can he provide at this point in his career and at this point in the season?

news

Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?

No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?

news

Mailbag: Using Upcoming Games to Prepare?

Do you think the Cowboys will use these next two games against lesser opponents to try new things and prepare for that final three-game gauntlet against the Eagles, Titans and Commanders?

news

Mailbag: How to Replace Anthony Brown?

I'm really concerned about our depth in the secondary after losing Anthony Brown. How will the Cowboys replace him?

news

Mailbag: Should We Be Concerned By Slow Starts?

Against teams that are one dimensional or lack quality skill players, this Cowboys team has been able to overcome its slow starts. Do you see this as a problem down the stretch or in the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Fixing Trouble Over The Middle?

When Dak Prescott seems to get in trouble with turnovers, it's often high passes over the middle. What's the fix?

news

Mailbag: Evaluate Other WRs Before Signing OBJ?

It seems the Cowboys' philosophy of not overspending for players is working. Shouldn't they see what they have in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and even James Washington before overspending for OBJ?

news

Mailbag: Is 1,000 Yards Still a RB Benchmark?

Seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries this year, I was curious if you feel like the 1,000-yard mark is losing its place as a benchmark stat when evaluating and assessing who the NFL's top-tier running backs are?

news

Mailbag: Are Two Mini-Byes Better?

The Cowboys have recently followed their game on Thanksgiving with a game the following Thursday and then had a mini-bye. This year they play later in the season and will have two mini-byes. Which is better?

Advertising