Cowboys Mailbag: August 17, 2011

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **
@pjcgoodfella : What do you see as the Cowboys' biggest strength this year?
Nick:The tight end position. There's an All-Pro starter in his prime that seems to be the security blanket for any quarterback. A backup in a contract year that should be capable to fill in if needed and a third tight end who can play fullback and should be 100 percent healthy again.
Rob: Their array of offensive skill players for quarterback Tony Romo. Felix Jones provides speed and he's growing as a receiver. Miles Austin and Dez Bryant have potential to be the best receiver duo in the league. Jason Witten is always Jason Witten. Now, can the offensive line make put of all those pieces to use? They were much better the second half of last season.
@Cowboys_Chile :What are Brandon Williams' chances of making the 53-man roster?
Nick: I think it's about 50-50 right now. He hasn't done anything really to make the team but then again, someone has to beat him out. I think Alex Albright has a shot but needs to show up in these games. I wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys add this position after the cuts go down for other teams. Look for some undersized defensive end in a 4-3 scheme that might develop into a pass-rusher.
Rob: I'd say not as good as last year. Victor Butler has emerged as the third outside linebacker and rookie Alex Albright is pushing for a job. Williams is a natural pass rusher, but he missed the entire 2009 season with the torn ACL and didn't seem fully confident in 2010.
