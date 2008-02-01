Cowboys Mailbag:Barbara Jenkins, Louisville, Ky.

Mailbag: Next step a road win vs. quality team?
The Cowboys keep checking off boxes and silencing the doubters, especially after taking down the Eagles. Is the next step now to win a game on the road against a quality opponent?
Mailbag: Adjusting run defense without Hankins?
How will the Cowboys adjust their run defense if they are without Johnathan Hankins? Is Mazi Smith ready to fill in for him?
Mailbag: Has McCarthy now secured his place?
Mike McCarthy seemed to be a bit on the hot seat heading into this season. With how the Cowboys are playing and his overall record as the head coach, do you think he's now secure? Is it time to talk about extending his contract?
Mailbag: Is Ferguson deserving of Pro Bowl?
I only see one other NFC tight end making this sort of impact: George Kittle. I'm sure I'm leaving someone out, but regardless, is Jake Ferguson going to get votes as a Pro Bowler?
Mailbag: How does Dak stack up against Hurts?
Is this big Sunday night game against the Eagles going to simply come down to who has the best quarterback? How do you think Dak Prescott stacks up against Jalen Hurts? Where does he maybe outshine the Philly quarterback?
Mailbag: Did recent schedule prepare Cowboys?
If the old saying "iron sharpens iron" is true, are the Eagles perhaps more battle-tested after having faced the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers the last three weeks?
Mailbag: What constitutes a 'quality' win?
We've heard a lot of talk about how the Cowboys still have to beat a good team, which got me to thinking, what is your measuring stick for a "quality" win?
Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?
After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers?
Mailbag: Aggressive offense key to success?
Is it fair to say the recent success on offense is a product of going back to what has worked in recent years? Being aggressive down the field rather than focusing on ball control that saw more rushes and short passes?
Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?
That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
Mailbag: Does Prescott's streak feel different?
We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason?