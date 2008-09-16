Cowboys Mailbag: 'Boys With Too Many Costly Penalties?

Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?
Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?
What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?
Mailbag: Second- and third-year players the key?
I think maybe the more important option is the elevation of play by second- and third-year role players becoming key contributors, starters and even stars. Who are the players on the roster we need to see make this jump?
Mailbag: Why not acquire more draft picks?
The Cowboys pride themselves on being a draft and develop team and have largely done well with this strategy. Given that, why don't they do more to acquire additional draft picks?
Mailbag: Have the Cowboys started a rebuild?
Because the Cowboys have yet to extend Dak Prescott, have allowed several old faces to leave and have not been very active in free agency, is it possible we're quietly seeing the start of a major rebuild to get the salary cap in a more manageable place?
Mailbag: Are penalties a part of free agency search?
I noticed Eric Kendricks had only one penalty last season and just 10 accepted penalties over his nine-year career, which made me wonder, is penalty history playing a larger factor in trying to sign free agents this year?
Mailbag: Is Tyler Smith still moving to tackle?
Although Tyler Smith was named second team All-Pro at left guard, with Tyron Smith now gone is the plan still to move him to left tackle?
Mailbag: Does every team face same cap issues?
It seems every year the Cowboys face salary cap issues and are forced to make moves and restructure contracts just to bring in some second-tier free agents. But I'm wondering, is this just normal business in the NFL?
Mailbag: Is O-Line priority at center or left tackle?
Whether it be through free agency or the draft, which position on the offensive line do you think should be the Cowboys' priority this offseason as far as making sure they are set and in good hands, center or left tackle? Why?
Mailbag: McCarthy's contract affect free agency?
Does the fact that Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract affect what the Cowboys may or may not do in free agency?