Cowboys Mailbag: Cowboys Second To Last In Turnovers?

Rob: I think it's just a matter of getting enough pressure, being aggressive and getting in the right position to make those types of plays. This defense is certainly capable; last year after four games the Cowboys had 11 takeaways (9 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) that led to seven scores. Here's what Wade Phillips said on Monday:

"They usually come in bunches but we just haven't had them. We started off really well last year, but it hasn't happened yet. But I think it will come. We have too many talented guys that have ball skills." news Mailbag: Evaluate Other WRs Before Signing OBJ? It seems the Cowboys' philosophy of not overspending for players is working. Shouldn't they see what they have in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and even James Washington before overspending for OBJ?