Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: December 1, 2011

Dec 01, 2011 at 09:01 AM

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Heather Wolf - Santa Rosa, CA: The Cowboys' special teams have not been so special for some time, specifically when it comes to returns. What's the problem?

Rob: To his frustration, Joe DeCamillis has never found a consistent playmaker on kickoff returns, and the new 35-yard line rule doesn't help. Felix Jones is their best option. They have a dynamic returner in Dez Bryant, but his injury history has made them hesitant. Akwasi Owusu-Ansah's release should elevate Bryant on punt returns, at least for now. As far as coverage goes, only the Redskins game was really subpar on punts. They rank 22nd in opponents' average start on kickoffs, but only a two-yard average separates them from the top spot. Again, the 35-yard line rule.

Josh: Other than Dez Bryant they don't have a dynamic return man, and they've been hesitant to use him both on punts and kickoffs for fear of injury. They've given up some returns here recently, but overall the coverage hasn't been a problem this year. But hey, Dan Bailey, you like that Dan Bailey?

Terry Francis - Houston, TX: Tony Romo has done such a great job escaping pressure the last two games, but does that only mask poor O-line play as a genuine reason for concern?

Rob: I don't think pass protection has been a major problem in these last two games. Romo has felt some pressure, but some of his scrambling and buying time has resulted from good coverage on the Cowboys' receivers. He can't wait all day to find separation. We are finding out just how much Tony Fiammetta helped the offensive line in the running game, though.

Josh: Well, maybe, but as long as Romo can make those plays – and he's shown throughout his career that he can – it's really not worth worry about. You always want every position group to be playing better. They're all a cause for concern at all times. But the offensive line hasn't been so bad that the Cowboys can't win with them, clearly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Bold Cowboys Predictions For '22 Season?

Do you have any bold predictions for either the team or player?

news

Mailbag: What's the Downside to Cutting 3 QBs?

How much risk, if any, is there to waiving all three backup quarterbacks (Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci) on Tuesday and what do you expect to happen next?

news

Mailbag: The Recipe For Takeaways On Defense?

Five takeaways in the last game, even if it's preseason, kind of proves last year wasn't a fluke. What's his magic secret?

news

Countdown: Counting On Gallup Early in 2022

Today, we will continue with 13 days to the start of the season.

news

Mailbag: Toughest Roster Cut Decisions?

Who are some that you don't think will make it but may get playing time elsewhere this season

news

Mailbag: Why Not Move Zack Martin To Tackle?

With the injury to Tyron Smith, is it possible the team rolls out this lineup in Week 1: LT Terence Steele, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Connor McGovern, RT Zack Martin?

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Receiver Competition?

With KaVonte Turpin's performance against the Chargers, is there only one slot left open at receiver?

news

Mailbag: Turpin Replacing Pollard On Kickoffs?

Will KaVontae Turpin's breakout game make the Cowboys consider not only naming him the primary punt returner so CeeDee Lamb can focus on offense, but also the kickoff returner instead of Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Connor McGovern's Camp?

How has Connor McGovern looked in practice and the preseason games?

news

Mailbag: Establishing A Run-First Offense?

Do you think the Cowboys will continue to establish a run-first offense into the regular season?

news

Mailbag: Interest in Adding Former Texas Kicker?

Now that the LA Rams have waived Cameron Dicker, should we bring him in for some extra competition at kicker?

news

Mailbag: Roster Predictions For Defensive Backs

Sure, there are locks, but what about CJ Goodwin, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Daron Bland at cornerback and Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle, and Markquese Bell at safety? What are your predictions?

Advertising