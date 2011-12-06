Cowboys Mailbag: December 6, 2011

/ Editor's Note: Each weekday, DallasCowboys.com's writers will field two questions from the fans. Click here to email your question now. **

Alvis Farq - Harrisburg, PA: I like Jason Garrett. He has improved the Cowboys since taking over, but in order to improve as a head coach, he must admit to blunders. Why hasn't he in this circumstance?

Nick: Because I don't think he believes that's how coaching works. And he probably doesn't think it was a mistake. Think about it this way – if Bailey hits the field goal, is it a blunder? It's not like he can't make a 49-yard kick. I mean, if the kick goes in, then Garrett is praised. That's how coaching works. If a team goes for a two-point conversion to win and runs a draw that gets stuffed, then it's a horrible call. If he goes in untouched, then it's genius. Why do you have to admit a blunder? If it didn't work, we all know it.

Rob: I guess because if the situation came up again, he would have handled it the same way. I wonder about the field goal timeout, though, because Dan Bailey did get off the unofficial kick despite the play clock winding down. But the decision to kick from 49 without running another play, right or wrong, was his call because he didn't want another negative play. One thing that has gotten lost here is that Garrett has admitted mistakes before, a la the pitch to Miles Austin in Week 2 against San Francisco. I don't think he's being stubborn publicly.

Chris W. - Amherst, MA: I understand why Jason Garrett has taken most of the blame for the clock management in Sunday's loss, which he should, but why didn't a single player attempt to call a timeout in such an obvious situation, either?

Nick: Really? You think it's OK for Tyron Smith to just pull up from his stance and call a timeout? That's why you have a head coach on the sidelines and a coach of sorts on the field – the quarterback. Really though, it's Garrett's decision to call a timeout. If he wanted one called, he could've run on the field and done it himself.